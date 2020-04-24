WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Men's Money In The Bank Competitor Decided Tonight
Posted By: Damon Delmont on Apr 24, 2020
Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, one more competitor in the men's Money In The Bank Match was decided in singles competition.
King Corbin defeated Drew Gulak via pinfall to advance on to the Money In The Bank Ladder Match at the upcoming PPV.
