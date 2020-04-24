👀 ON THE PRIZE. King @BaronCorbinWWE is ready to risk it all as the latest to qualify for the Men's #MITB #LadderMatch ! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UuYJSDoiem

King Corbin defeated Drew Gulak via pinfall to advance on to the Money In The Bank Ladder Match at the upcoming PPV.

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, one more competitor in the men's Money In The Bank Match was decided in singles competition.

SmackDown Quick Results (04/24/20)

Special Appearances During Triple H's 25 Year Anniversary Segment

Women's Money In The Bank Competitor Decided Tonight

Men's Money In The Bank Competitor Decided Tonight

WWE NXT Announce Team Got Changed Due To COVID-19

Update: Velveteen Dream Denies He Sent Nude Photos To Minors On His Instagram

Arn Anderson Felt It Was Wrong For WWE To Release People During Coronavirus Pandemic

AEW Will Alternate Between Live And Taped Dynamite Shows

Hulk Hogan Netflix Movie In Scripting Stage

News On Drake Maverick And Sarah Logan's WWE Status

Vince McMahon's Lawyer Statement On Oliver Luck Lawsuit

WWE 2K Games Twitter To Share Details About The Future Of WWE 2K On Monday

WWE Announces "Injuries" To Keith Lee And Tony Nese

Vince McMahon Says Talent, Employees, Anyone At PC Not Allowed On Premises If They Have A Fever

WWE Could Possibly Return To Saudi Arabia In November?

WWE Coated Performance Center, Warehouses, and Trucks With Spray To Help Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

WWE 2K21 Cancellation Confirmed By WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer

Vice TV Executive Discusses The Major Success "Dark Side Of The Ring" Is For Them

Talk On Vince McMahon Being In A Bad Mood As Of Late

John Cena Turns 43 Years Old Today

Wall Street Expected Revenue And Profit From Today's WWE Q1 Earnings Report

Jesse Ventura Shoots Down Rumor He Is Running For President

Lucha Libre Wrestlers Making Protective Lucha Masks To Help During Coronavirus Pandemic

What Did Kairi Sane Say Before Nasty Turnbuckle Botch On Monday Night RAW?

