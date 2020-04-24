WWE NXT Announce Team Got Changed Due To COVID-19

WWE NXT announce team has been changed for recent episodes on the USA Network due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix both have time off right now due to concern over COVID-19 as they have young children and don't want to quarantine for two weeks, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Mauro Ranallo has also opted not to fly from his home in Southern California to Orlando, Florida for the closed-set tapings at the Performance Center. Mauro's voice has been used on some shows and promos, and it was noted that right now WWE is trying to work on a way to where Mauro can be at home in his studio, and do the NXT announcing live, without being in the building.

Recent NXT episodes have been called by Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton, but this is a temporary change.