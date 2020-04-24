Hulk Hogan Netflix Movie In Scripting Stage

The Hulk Hogan Netflix movie on the life of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is currently in the scripting stage, according to Screen Rant.

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who will be starring as Hogan, spoke with Screen Rant to promote Extraction, and said he hasn't seen a script for the Hogan movie yet.

"Look, I haven't read a script yet. I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now."

The movie is still in the early stages and actor Chris Hemsworth said he's excited to play Hogan, and is intrigued by the world of pro wrestling.

"I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are."

Netflix has the exclusive rights to the story of Hulk Hogan, and Hogan is going to serve as a consultant and Executive Producer for the film. Eric Bischoff is also a producer for the movie. Actor Bradley Cooper is involved as a producer as well. Scott Silver and John Pollono are writing the script, while Todd Phillips is set to direct.