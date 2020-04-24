News On Drake Maverick And Sarah Logan's WWE Status

There has been some rumor that WWE is keeping Drake Maverick but that is not the case, according to a report from PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Maverick was released last week along with other talents and that release was legitimate, and still stands.

WWE is now doing an angle where they work Maverick's release into a storyline, but as of this week the release still stands. NXT saw Maverick cut multiple emotional promos on how he was fighting to save his job, and that if that didn't work, he would leave the company as the new champion.

Earlier this week it was being reported Sarah Logan was planned to be used in a segment during Monday's RAW episode, but plans were changed at the last minute. Logan, who was backstage at RAW, was also cut last week with the others. The Observer reports that Logan was booked to be used in "a few segments" on this week's RAW. WWE is not planning to keep her employed, but the idea was that since they are still paying her during her 90-day non-compete period, then they would use her if there was a reason to.

The Observer believed that Logan may have been used in a segment with The Viking Raiders as she is married to Erik. The dropped segments may still take place next week, or we could see Logan brought back in some other capacity while they wait for her non-compete to expire.