Vince McMahon's Lawyer Statement On Oliver Luck Lawsuit

"Oliver Luck's services as Commissioner and CEO of The XFL were terminated by a letter sent to him on Apr. 9, 2020 which explained the reasons for the termination. As to the lawsuit he filed, his allegations will be disputed and the position of Mr. McMahon will be set forth in our response to his lawsuit."

McDevitt released the following statement through Kaplan this week, on behalf of Vince as Vince's response to Luck's lawsuit.

Now former XFL CEO & Commissioner Oliver Luck recently filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for money owed following the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing and folding of the football league, which was brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE NXT Announce Team Got Changed Due To COVID-19

WWE NXT announce team has been changed for recent episodes on the USA Network due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic. Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix both have time[...] Apr 24 - WWE NXT announce team has been changed for recent episodes on the USA Network due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic. Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix both have time[...]

Update: Velveteen Dream Denies He Sent Nude Photos To Minors On His Instagram

A Reddit user shared a screenshot revealing how WWE NXT's own Velveteen Dream sent him explicit pictures. Some fans have been investigating the matter on their own, and it looks like they’ve fo[...] Apr 24 - A Reddit user shared a screenshot revealing how WWE NXT's own Velveteen Dream sent him explicit pictures. Some fans have been investigating the matter on their own, and it looks like they’ve fo[...]

Arn Anderson Felt It Was Wrong For WWE To Release People During Coronavirus Pandemic

On the latest episode of The Arn Show, Arn Anderson talked about the WWE releasing these talents. Anderson felt it was wrong to do it during the current Coronavirus pande[...] Apr 24 - On the latest episode of The Arn Show, Arn Anderson talked about the WWE releasing these talents. Anderson felt it was wrong to do it during the current Coronavirus pande[...]

AEW Will Alternate Between Live And Taped Dynamite Shows

Tony Khan confirmed to Voices of Wrestling that AEW is planning to return to their home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida for Dark and Dynamite tapings[...] Apr 24 - Tony Khan confirmed to Voices of Wrestling that AEW is planning to return to their home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida for Dark and Dynamite tapings[...]

Hulk Hogan Netflix Movie In Scripting Stage

The Hulk Hogan Netflix movie on the life of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is currently in the scripting stage, according to Screen Rant. Actor Chris Hemsworth, who will be starring[...] Apr 24 - The Hulk Hogan Netflix movie on the life of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is currently in the scripting stage, according to Screen Rant. Actor Chris Hemsworth, who will be starring[...]

News On Drake Maverick And Sarah Logan's WWE Status

There has been some rumor that WWE is keeping Drake Maverick but that is not the case, according to a report from PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Maverick was released last [...] Apr 24 - There has been some rumor that WWE is keeping Drake Maverick but that is not the case, according to a report from PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Maverick was released last [...]

Vince McMahon's Lawyer Statement On Oliver Luck Lawsuit

WWE 2K Games Twitter To Share Details About The Future Of WWE 2K On Monday

The official Twitter of WWE 2K Games announced they will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise on Monday, April 27 at 7 a.m. PT. WWE 2K Games also teased that they have s[...] Apr 23 - The official Twitter of WWE 2K Games announced they will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise on Monday, April 27 at 7 a.m. PT. WWE 2K Games also teased that they have s[...]

WWE Announces "Injuries" To Keith Lee And Tony Nese

The following injuries were announced that happened during this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines. * Tony Nese tweaked his forearm and was in o[...] Apr 23 - The following injuries were announced that happened during this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines. * Tony Nese tweaked his forearm and was in o[...]

Vince McMahon Says Talent, Employees, Anyone At PC Not Allowed On Premises If They Have A Fever

During today's quarter call meeting, Vince McMahon was asked on measures they were taking to ensure the safety of the staff, talent, and anyone else at WWE's PC. He said they are doing everythi[...] Apr 23 - During today's quarter call meeting, Vince McMahon was asked on measures they were taking to ensure the safety of the staff, talent, and anyone else at WWE's PC. He said they are doing everythi[...]

WWE Could Possibly Return To Saudi Arabia In November?

WWE could be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year, depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic. The Saudis are hoping to have WWE back in November as of now, but [...] Apr 23 - WWE could be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year, depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic. The Saudis are hoping to have WWE back in November as of now, but [...]

WWE Coated Performance Center, Warehouses, and Trucks With Spray To Help Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

WWE is working with a company called Allied BioScience to help fight the coronavirus outbreak and keep everyone safe while they continue to work amid the pandemic. Triple H spoke during today's Q1 20[...] Apr 23 - WWE is working with a company called Allied BioScience to help fight the coronavirus outbreak and keep everyone safe while they continue to work amid the pandemic. Triple H spoke during today's Q1 20[...]

WWE 2K21 Cancellation Confirmed By WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer

It's now official that there will not be a WWE 2K21 video game released later this fall. WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick was asked during today's Q1 2020 investors call if[...] Apr 23 - It's now official that there will not be a WWE 2K21 video game released later this fall. WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick was asked during today's Q1 2020 investors call if[...]

Vice TV Executive Discusses The Major Success "Dark Side Of The Ring" Is For Them

Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are receiving positive feedback from fans. "We are [...] Apr 23 - Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are receiving positive feedback from fans. "We are [...]

Talk On Vince McMahon Being In A Bad Mood As Of Late

Vince McMahon's recent bad moods have reportedly become a running joke in the company. It was reported by PWInsider that Vince was coming off as a "grumpy SOB" due to the XFL woes a few weeks ag[...] Apr 23 - Vince McMahon's recent bad moods have reportedly become a running joke in the company. It was reported by PWInsider that Vince was coming off as a "grumpy SOB" due to the XFL woes a few weeks ag[...]

John Cena Turns 43 Years Old Today

John Cena turns 43 years old today. Cena started his career way in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and became a robotic character named "The Prototype". He held the UPW Heavyweight Championship f[...] Apr 23 - John Cena turns 43 years old today. Cena started his career way in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and became a robotic character named "The Prototype". He held the UPW Heavyweight Championship f[...]

Wall Street Expected Revenue And Profit From Today's WWE Q1 Earnings Report

WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wall S[...] Apr 23 - WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wall S[...]

Jesse Ventura Shoots Down Rumor He Is Running For President

WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura is denying mainstream media rumors that he has filed under the Green Party to run for office of President of the United State[...] Apr 23 - WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura is denying mainstream media rumors that he has filed under the Green Party to run for office of President of the United State[...]

Lucha Libre Wrestlers Making Protective Lucha Masks To Help During Coronavirus Pandemic

A few of Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers are now sewing face masks to help out and earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC reported this week that Mexican lucha libre talents in Me[...] Apr 23 - A few of Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers are now sewing face masks to help out and earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC reported this week that Mexican lucha libre talents in Me[...]

What Did Kairi Sane Say Before Nasty Turnbuckle Botch On Monday Night RAW?

WWE RAW Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a nasty bump on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems like the former NXT Women's Champion knew it was coming. On the show, Sane faced Nia J[...] Apr 23 - WWE RAW Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a nasty bump on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems like the former NXT Women's Champion knew it was coming. On the show, Sane faced Nia J[...]

WWE Release Signature Triple H WWF Championship To Celebrate 25 Years Of The Game

The WWE is continuing its celebration of 25 Years of Triple H, by releasing a special replica WWF Championship, themed around the King of Kings. Featuring the plates used on the first v[...] Apr 23 - The WWE is continuing its celebration of 25 Years of Triple H, by releasing a special replica WWF Championship, themed around the King of Kings. Featuring the plates used on the first v[...]

Triple H Comments On Ronda Rousey's Comments About Ungrateful Fans

WWE COO Triple H has teased that Ronda Rousey's recent comments, where she commented on "f***ing ungrateful fans," may be part of a character the Hot Rod is playing. Earlier this month, Rousey [...] Apr 23 - WWE COO Triple H has teased that Ronda Rousey's recent comments, where she commented on "f***ing ungrateful fans," may be part of a character the Hot Rod is playing. Earlier this month, Rousey [...]

Cody Files Trademark For 'Cody Rhodes' As WWE's Rights On The Name Expire

AEW star Cody has filed for a trademark on the term 'Cody Rhodes', the name he used during his WWE tenure. Per documents featured in a report by Heel By Nature, Cody's application with the Unit[...] Apr 23 - AEW star Cody has filed for a trademark on the term 'Cody Rhodes', the name he used during his WWE tenure. Per documents featured in a report by Heel By Nature, Cody's application with the Unit[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (4/22/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor from tonight’s main event Match against Velve[...] Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor from tonight’s main event Match against Velve[...]