WWE 2K Games Twitter To Share Details About The Future Of WWE 2K On Monday

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT.

The official Twitter of WWE 2K Games announced they will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise on Monday, April 27 at 7 a.m. PT.

WWE Announces "Injuries" To Keith Lee And Tony Nese

The following injuries were announced that happened during this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines. *&nb[...] Apr 23 - The following injuries were announced that happened during this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines. *&nb[...]

Vince McMahon Says Talent, Employees, Anyone At PC Not Allowed On Premises If They Have A Fever

During today's quarter call meeting, Vince McMahon was asked on measures they were taking to ensure the safety of the staff, talent, and anyone else a[...] Apr 23 - During today's quarter call meeting, Vince McMahon was asked on measures they were taking to ensure the safety of the staff, talent, and anyone else a[...]

WWE Could Possibly Return To Saudi Arabia In November?

WWE could be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year, depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic. The Saudis are hoping[...] Apr 23 - WWE could be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year, depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic. The Saudis are hoping[...]

WWE Coated Performance Center, Warehouses, and Trucks With Spray To Help Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

WWE is working with a company called Allied BioScience to help fight the coronavirus outbreak and keep everyone safe while they continue to work amid [...] Apr 23 - WWE is working with a company called Allied BioScience to help fight the coronavirus outbreak and keep everyone safe while they continue to work amid [...]

WWE 2K21 Cancellation Confirmed By WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer

It's now official that there will not be a WWE 2K21 video game released later this fall. WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick [...] Apr 23 - It's now official that there will not be a WWE 2K21 video game released later this fall. WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick [...]

Vice TV Executive Discusses The Major Success "Dark Side Of The Ring" Is For Them

Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are [...] Apr 23 - Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are [...]

Talk On Vince McMahon Being In A Bad Mood As Of Late

Vince McMahon's recent bad moods have reportedly become a running joke in the company. It was reported by PWInsider that Vince was coming off as[...] Apr 23 - Vince McMahon's recent bad moods have reportedly become a running joke in the company. It was reported by PWInsider that Vince was coming off as[...]

John Cena Turns 43 Years Old Today

John Cena turns 43 years old today. Cena started his career way in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and became a robotic character named "The Prototype"[...] Apr 23 - John Cena turns 43 years old today. Cena started his career way in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and became a robotic character named "The Prototype"[...]

Wall Street Expected Revenue And Profit From Today's WWE Q1 Earnings Report

WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted[...] Apr 23 - WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted[...]

Jesse Ventura Shoots Down Rumor He Is Running For President

WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura is denying mainstream media rumors that he has filed under the Green Party [...] Apr 23 - WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura is denying mainstream media rumors that he has filed under the Green Party [...]

Lucha Libre Wrestlers Making Protective Lucha Masks To Help During Coronavirus Pandemic

A few of Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers are now sewing face masks to help out and earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC reporte[...] Apr 23 - A few of Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers are now sewing face masks to help out and earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC reporte[...]

What Did Kairi Sane Say Before Nasty Turnbuckle Botch On Monday Night RAW?

WWE RAW Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a nasty bump on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems like the former NXT Women's Champion knew i[...] Apr 23 - WWE RAW Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a nasty bump on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems like the former NXT Women's Champion knew i[...]

WWE Release Signature Triple H WWF Championship To Celebrate 25 Years Of The Game

The WWE is continuing its celebration of 25 Years of Triple H, by releasing a special replica WWF Championship, themed around the King of King[...] Apr 23 - The WWE is continuing its celebration of 25 Years of Triple H, by releasing a special replica WWF Championship, themed around the King of King[...]

Triple H Comments On Ronda Rousey's Comments About Ungrateful Fans

WWE COO Triple H has teased that Ronda Rousey's recent comments, where she commented on "f***ing ungrateful fans," may be part of a character the Hot [...] Apr 23 - WWE COO Triple H has teased that Ronda Rousey's recent comments, where she commented on "f***ing ungrateful fans," may be part of a character the Hot [...]

Cody Files Trademark For 'Cody Rhodes' As WWE's Rights On The Name Expire

AEW star Cody has filed for a trademark on the term 'Cody Rhodes', the name he used during his WWE tenure. Per documents featured in a report b[...] Apr 23 - AEW star Cody has filed for a trademark on the term 'Cody Rhodes', the name he used during his WWE tenure. Per documents featured in a report b[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (4/22/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor f[...] Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor f[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/22/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Champi[...] Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Champi[...]

AEW Dynamite: TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Matches Official

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament were made official and both matches will take p[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament were made official and both matches will take p[...]

WWE NXT: Two Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced as part of next week’s broadcast: *NXT Women’s Champion Cha[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced as part of next week’s broadcast: *NXT Women’s Champion Cha[...]

WWE NXT: Updated Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Standings

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, action continued in the tournament to determine who will become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as th[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, action continued in the tournament to determine who will become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as th[...]

AEW Dynamite: MJF Provides Update Regarding Recent Twitter Posts

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his [...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his [...]

AEW Dynamite: Updated TNT Championship Tournament Bracket

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifin[...] Apr 22 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifin[...]

WWE NXT: Finn Balor/Velveteen Dream Main Event Changed

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking pla[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking pla[...]