Vince McMahon Says Talent, Employees, Anyone At PC Not Allowed On Premises If They Have A Fever

During today's quarter call meeting, Vince McMahon was asked on measures they were taking to ensure the safety of the staff, talent, and anyone else at WWE's PC.

He said they are doing everything imagineable and people aren't even allowed to come on the premises if they have a fever. There's a form that everyone has to fill out weekly which asks about potential exposure to the virus and other factors. They are focused on safety and making the environment as good as it can be.

These measures go for talent, employees and anyone else at the PC. They are being very careful about how many people are in and out at any time. Talent is also being sequestered at a local hotel, and they are creating in-ring content in groups or waves. They are also changing turnbuckles and ropes in between matches. Vince said they are doing this pandemic cleaning system on a very frequent basis.