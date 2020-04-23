Vince McMahon Says Talent, Employees, Anyone At PC Not Allowed On Premises If They Have A Fever
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 23, 2020
During today's quarter call meeting, Vince McMahon was asked on measures they were taking to ensure the safety of the staff, talent, and anyone else at WWE's PC.
He said they are doing everything imagineable and people aren't even allowed to come on the premises if they have a fever. There's a form that everyone has to fill out weekly which asks about potential exposure to the virus and other factors. They are focused on safety and making the environment as good as it can be.
These measures go for talent, employees and anyone else at the PC. They are being very careful about how many people are in and out at any time. Talent is also being sequestered at a local hotel, and they are creating in-ring content in groups or waves. They are also changing turnbuckles and ropes in between matches. Vince said they are doing this pandemic cleaning system on a very frequent basis.
https://wrestlr.me/62880/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 23
Apr 23 - The official Twitter of WWE 2K Games announced they will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise on Monday, April 27 at 7 a[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - The following injuries were announced that happened during this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines. *&nb[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - During today's quarter call meeting, Vince McMahon was asked on measures they were taking to ensure the safety of the staff, talent, and anyone else a[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - WWE could be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year, depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic. The Saudis are hoping[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - WWE is working with a company called Allied BioScience to help fight the coronavirus outbreak and keep everyone safe while they continue to work amid [...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - It's now official that there will not be a WWE 2K21 video game released later this fall. WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick [...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are [...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - Vince McMahon's recent bad moods have reportedly become a running joke in the company. It was reported by PWInsider that Vince was coming off as[...]
Apr 23 John Cena Turns 43 Years Old Today John Cena turns 43 years old today. Cena started his career way in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and became a robotic character named "The Prototype"[...]
Apr 23 - John Cena turns 43 years old today. Cena started his career way in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and became a robotic character named "The Prototype"[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura is denying mainstream media rumors that he has filed under the Green Party [...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - A few of Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers are now sewing face masks to help out and earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC reporte[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - WWE RAW Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a nasty bump on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems like the former NXT Women's Champion knew i[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - The WWE is continuing its celebration of 25 Years of Triple H, by releasing a special replica WWF Championship, themed around the King of King[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - WWE COO Triple H has teased that Ronda Rousey's recent comments, where she commented on "f***ing ungrateful fans," may be part of a character the Hot [...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - AEW star Cody has filed for a trademark on the term 'Cody Rhodes', the name he used during his WWE tenure. Per documents featured in a report b[...]
Apr 22 WWE NXT Quick Results (4/22/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor f[...]
Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor f[...]
Apr 22 AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/22/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Champi[...]
Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Champi[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament were made official and both matches will take p[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced as part of next week’s broadcast: *NXT Women’s Champion Cha[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, action continued in the tournament to determine who will become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as th[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his [...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifin[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking pla[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - The Gronk will not be wrestling as long as he has an active NFL contract. Pro Football Talk spoke to his agent Drew Rosenhaus that he’ll honor h[...]