WWE Could Possibly Return To Saudi Arabia In November?

WWE could be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year, depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saudis are hoping to have WWE back in November as of now, but a date in December is also possible. This was confirmed during today's WWE Q1 2020 earnings call with Vince McMahon and Interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick.

Vince said he wasn't too sure if the Saudis will be able to give WWE the OK to perform in November or December due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the Saudis really want WWE to come back later this year.

While WWE may have to nix the second 2020 event in the Kingdom, they will not lose the revenue from the Saudis that they are set to receive from it, according to Vince on the call. Vince said the "good part" about the second 2020 show potentially being canceled is that they are able to just "tack it onto" the backside of the 10 year contract, which means the event would essentially be just postponed.