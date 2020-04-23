WWE Coated Performance Center, Warehouses, and Trucks With Spray To Help Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

WWE is working with a company called Allied BioScience to help fight the coronavirus outbreak and keep everyone safe while they continue to work amid the pandemic.

Triple H spoke during today's Q1 2020 investors call and revealed that they are using a spray from Allied that coats all surfaces, and lasts for 90-120 days. Triple H did not reveal the name of the spray, but the website for the company, which is based out of Texas, touts a product called SurfaceWise.

Triple H said they have coated the WWE Performance Center facilities, the WWE warehouses, and the production trucks. He said the spray was described to him as a "sword that punctures the cell wall of the virus, or what causes a virus, and kills it on contact. The spray creates a coating that lasts 90-120 days, and lasts through the work they're doing and through any other cleaning they do.

The Allied website includes the following blurb on the spray....

SurfaceWise™