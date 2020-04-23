WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Coated Performance Center, Warehouses, and Trucks With Spray To Help Fight COVID-19 Outbreak
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 23, 2020
WWE is working with a company called Allied BioScience to help fight the coronavirus outbreak and keep everyone safe while they continue to work amid the pandemic.
Triple H spoke during today's Q1 2020 investors call and revealed that they are using a spray from Allied that coats all surfaces, and lasts for 90-120 days. Triple H did not reveal the name of the spray, but the website for the company, which is based out of Texas, touts a product called SurfaceWise.
Triple H said they have coated the WWE Performance Center facilities, the WWE warehouses, and the production trucks. He said the spray was described to him as a "sword that punctures the cell wall of the virus, or what causes a virus, and kills it on contact. The spray creates a coating that lasts 90-120 days, and lasts through the work they're doing and through any other cleaning they do.
The Allied website includes the following blurb on the spray....
SurfaceWise™
SurfaceWise™ is an EPA-registered surface coating (EPA Reg. Number: 92082-1) that provides an invisible barrier to inhibit the growth of bacteria, fungi (mold and mildew) and algae which cause odor, staining and discoloration. This revolutionary coating has been demonstrated to provide continuous protection, when used as directed, on a variety of treated surfaces, including plastic, stainless steel, mattresses, rubber, dry wall, painted surfaces, and textiles.
How this Long-lasting Surface Coating Works
The odorless and invisible coatings, while non-toxic to humans and non-aquatic pets, bond to the surface and create a hostile environment that disrupts the cell membranes and prevents these organisms from attaching and thriving on treated surfaces.