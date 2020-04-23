WWE 2K21 Cancellation Confirmed By WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer

2K21 has been canceled, and a new WWE video game is planned to be released later this year, according to Leeper's report. Riddick did not confirm that game during today's call, but he wasn't asked about it. Leeper's previous report noted that 2K will be releasing a "different kind" of WWE video game this year, from a different developer, not Visual Concepts. There's no word yet on details for that game, but Leeper expected an announcement to be made in the near future.

WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick was asked during today's Q1 2020 investors call if the video game was in the budget for this year. Riddick said the game will not be released, but did not provide a reason why.

It's now official that there will not be a WWE 2K21 video game released later this fall.

WWE 2K Games Twitter To Share Details About The Future Of WWE 2K On Monday

The official Twitter of WWE 2K Games announced they will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise on Monday, April 27 at 7 a.m. PT. WWE 2K Games also teased that they have s[...] Apr 23 - The official Twitter of WWE 2K Games announced they will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise on Monday, April 27 at 7 a.m. PT. WWE 2K Games also teased that they have s[...]

WWE Announces "Injuries" To Keith Lee And Tony Nese

The following injuries were announced that happened during this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines. * Tony Nese tweaked his forearm and was in o[...] Apr 23 - The following injuries were announced that happened during this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines. * Tony Nese tweaked his forearm and was in o[...]

Vince McMahon Says Talent, Employees, Anyone At PC Not Allowed On Premises If They Have A Fever

During today's quarter call meeting, Vince McMahon was asked on measures they were taking to ensure the safety of the staff, talent, and anyone else at WWE's PC. He said they are doing everythi[...] Apr 23 - During today's quarter call meeting, Vince McMahon was asked on measures they were taking to ensure the safety of the staff, talent, and anyone else at WWE's PC. He said they are doing everythi[...]

WWE Could Possibly Return To Saudi Arabia In November?

WWE could be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year, depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic. The Saudis are hoping to have WWE back in November as of now, but [...] Apr 23 - WWE could be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year, depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic. The Saudis are hoping to have WWE back in November as of now, but [...]

WWE Coated Performance Center, Warehouses, and Trucks With Spray To Help Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

WWE is working with a company called Allied BioScience to help fight the coronavirus outbreak and keep everyone safe while they continue to work amid the pandemic. Triple H spoke during today's Q1 20[...] Apr 23 - WWE is working with a company called Allied BioScience to help fight the coronavirus outbreak and keep everyone safe while they continue to work amid the pandemic. Triple H spoke during today's Q1 20[...]

WWE 2K21 Cancellation Confirmed By WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer

Vice TV Executive Discusses The Major Success "Dark Side Of The Ring" Is For Them

Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are receiving positive feedback from fans. "We are [...] Apr 23 - Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are receiving positive feedback from fans. "We are [...]

Talk On Vince McMahon Being In A Bad Mood As Of Late

Vince McMahon's recent bad moods have reportedly become a running joke in the company. It was reported by PWInsider that Vince was coming off as a "grumpy SOB" due to the XFL woes a few weeks ag[...] Apr 23 - Vince McMahon's recent bad moods have reportedly become a running joke in the company. It was reported by PWInsider that Vince was coming off as a "grumpy SOB" due to the XFL woes a few weeks ag[...]

John Cena Turns 43 Years Old Today

John Cena turns 43 years old today. Cena started his career way in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and became a robotic character named "The Prototype". He held the UPW Heavyweight Championship f[...] Apr 23 - John Cena turns 43 years old today. Cena started his career way in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and became a robotic character named "The Prototype". He held the UPW Heavyweight Championship f[...]

Wall Street Expected Revenue And Profit From Today's WWE Q1 Earnings Report

WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wall S[...] Apr 23 - WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wall S[...]

Jesse Ventura Shoots Down Rumor He Is Running For President

WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura is denying mainstream media rumors that he has filed under the Green Party to run for office of President of the United State[...] Apr 23 - WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura is denying mainstream media rumors that he has filed under the Green Party to run for office of President of the United State[...]

Lucha Libre Wrestlers Making Protective Lucha Masks To Help During Coronavirus Pandemic

A few of Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers are now sewing face masks to help out and earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC reported this week that Mexican lucha libre talents in Me[...] Apr 23 - A few of Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers are now sewing face masks to help out and earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC reported this week that Mexican lucha libre talents in Me[...]

What Did Kairi Sane Say Before Nasty Turnbuckle Botch On Monday Night RAW?

WWE RAW Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a nasty bump on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems like the former NXT Women's Champion knew it was coming. On the show, Sane faced Nia J[...] Apr 23 - WWE RAW Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a nasty bump on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems like the former NXT Women's Champion knew it was coming. On the show, Sane faced Nia J[...]

WWE Release Signature Triple H WWF Championship To Celebrate 25 Years Of The Game

The WWE is continuing its celebration of 25 Years of Triple H, by releasing a special replica WWF Championship, themed around the King of Kings. Featuring the plates used on the first v[...] Apr 23 - The WWE is continuing its celebration of 25 Years of Triple H, by releasing a special replica WWF Championship, themed around the King of Kings. Featuring the plates used on the first v[...]

Triple H Comments On Ronda Rousey's Comments About Ungrateful Fans

WWE COO Triple H has teased that Ronda Rousey's recent comments, where she commented on "f***ing ungrateful fans," may be part of a character the Hot Rod is playing. Earlier this month, Rousey [...] Apr 23 - WWE COO Triple H has teased that Ronda Rousey's recent comments, where she commented on "f***ing ungrateful fans," may be part of a character the Hot Rod is playing. Earlier this month, Rousey [...]

Cody Files Trademark For 'Cody Rhodes' As WWE's Rights On The Name Expire

AEW star Cody has filed for a trademark on the term 'Cody Rhodes', the name he used during his WWE tenure. Per documents featured in a report by Heel By Nature, Cody's application with the Unit[...] Apr 23 - AEW star Cody has filed for a trademark on the term 'Cody Rhodes', the name he used during his WWE tenure. Per documents featured in a report by Heel By Nature, Cody's application with the Unit[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (4/22/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor from tonight’s main event Match against Velve[...] Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor from tonight’s main event Match against Velve[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/22/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament. *A video is shown featuring Br[...] Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament. *A video is shown featuring Br[...]

AEW Dynamite: TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Matches Official

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament were made official and both matches will take place as part of next week’s broadcast. The [...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament were made official and both matches will take place as part of next week’s broadcast. The [...]

WWE NXT: Two Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced as part of next week’s broadcast: *NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim (non-title match) *NXT N[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced as part of next week’s broadcast: *NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim (non-title match) *NXT N[...]

WWE NXT: Updated Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Standings

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, action continued in the tournament to determine who will become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as three more matches took place. Below are the result[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, action continued in the tournament to determine who will become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as three more matches took place. Below are the result[...]

AEW Dynamite: MJF Provides Update Regarding Recent Twitter Posts

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his official Twitter page, many of which stated that h[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his official Twitter page, many of which stated that h[...]

AEW Dynamite: Updated TNT Championship Tournament Bracket

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifinals, as Darby Allin went one-on-one with Inner Cir[...] Apr 22 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifinals, as Darby Allin went one-on-one with Inner Cir[...]

WWE NXT: Finn Balor/Velveteen Dream Main Event Changed

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking place and that the match would be changed. At the be[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking place and that the match would be changed. At the be[...]