"We are eagerly looking forward to explore more ways to do more episodes of Dark Side of the Ring and Dark Side of other strands. We also are looking at all of our audience data and what people love about that show is, and are using it to inform other shows that we're greenlighting. The audience is telling us they love this kind of storytelling so we want to keep delivering on that over and over again."

Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are receiving positive feedback from fans.

» More News From This Feed

Vice TV Executive Discusses The Major Success "Dark Side Of The Ring" Is For Them

Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are [...] Apr 23 - Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are [...]

Talk On Vince McMahon Being In A Bad Mood As Of Late

Vince McMahon's recent bad moods have reportedly become a running joke in the company. It was reported by PWInsider that Vince was coming off as[...] Apr 23 - Vince McMahon's recent bad moods have reportedly become a running joke in the company. It was reported by PWInsider that Vince was coming off as[...]

John Cena Turns 43 Years Old Today

John Cena turns 43 years old today. Cena started his career way in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and became a robotic character named "The Prototype"[...] Apr 23 - John Cena turns 43 years old today. Cena started his career way in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and became a robotic character named "The Prototype"[...]

Wall Street Expected Revenue And Profit From Today's WWE Q1 Earnings Report

WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted[...] Apr 23 - WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted[...]

Jesse Ventura Shoots Down Rumor He Is Running For President

WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura is denying mainstream media rumors that he has filed under the Green Party [...] Apr 23 - WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura is denying mainstream media rumors that he has filed under the Green Party [...]

Lucha Libre Wrestlers Making Protective Lucha Masks To Help During Coronavirus Pandemic

A few of Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers are now sewing face masks to help out and earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC reporte[...] Apr 23 - A few of Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers are now sewing face masks to help out and earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC reporte[...]

What Did Kairi Sane Say Before Nasty Turnbuckle Botch On Monday Night RAW?

WWE RAW Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a nasty bump on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems like the former NXT Women's Champion knew i[...] Apr 23 - WWE RAW Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a nasty bump on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems like the former NXT Women's Champion knew i[...]

WWE Release Signature Triple H WWF Championship To Celebrate 25 Years Of The Game

The WWE is continuing its celebration of 25 Years of Triple H, by releasing a special replica WWF Championship, themed around the King of King[...] Apr 23 - The WWE is continuing its celebration of 25 Years of Triple H, by releasing a special replica WWF Championship, themed around the King of King[...]

Triple H Comments On Ronda Rousey's Comments About Ungrateful Fans

WWE COO Triple H has teased that Ronda Rousey's recent comments, where she commented on "f***ing ungrateful fans," may be part of a character the Hot [...] Apr 23 - WWE COO Triple H has teased that Ronda Rousey's recent comments, where she commented on "f***ing ungrateful fans," may be part of a character the Hot [...]

Cody Files Trademark For 'Cody Rhodes' As WWE's Rights On The Name Expire

AEW star Cody has filed for a trademark on the term 'Cody Rhodes', the name he used during his WWE tenure. Per documents featured in a report b[...] Apr 23 - AEW star Cody has filed for a trademark on the term 'Cody Rhodes', the name he used during his WWE tenure. Per documents featured in a report b[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (4/22/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor f[...] Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor f[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/22/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Champi[...] Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Champi[...]

AEW Dynamite: TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Matches Official

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament were made official and both matches will take p[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament were made official and both matches will take p[...]

WWE NXT: Two Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced as part of next week’s broadcast: *NXT Women’s Champion Cha[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced as part of next week’s broadcast: *NXT Women’s Champion Cha[...]

WWE NXT: Updated Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Standings

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, action continued in the tournament to determine who will become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as th[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, action continued in the tournament to determine who will become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as th[...]

AEW Dynamite: MJF Provides Update Regarding Recent Twitter Posts

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his [...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his [...]

AEW Dynamite: Updated TNT Championship Tournament Bracket

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifin[...] Apr 22 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifin[...]

WWE NXT: Finn Balor/Velveteen Dream Main Event Changed

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking pla[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking pla[...]

Rob Gronkowski Done With Wrestling For Now While He's Under An Active NFL Contract

The Gronk will not be wrestling as long as he has an active NFL contract. Pro Football Talk spoke to his agent Drew Rosenhaus that he’ll honor h[...] Apr 22 - The Gronk will not be wrestling as long as he has an active NFL contract. Pro Football Talk spoke to his agent Drew Rosenhaus that he’ll honor h[...]

Triple H On Meeting With Vince McMahon While Working For WCW

During an interview with WWE's The Bump, Triple H recalls when he first met Vince McMahon whenever he was working for WCW. He stated it's true that M[...] Apr 22 - During an interview with WWE's The Bump, Triple H recalls when he first met Vince McMahon whenever he was working for WCW. He stated it's true that M[...]

Dark Side Of The Ring Trailer Released For "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round The World"

The next episode to air in this season in Dark Side Of The Ring season 2 is titled "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World" and will cover[...] Apr 22 - The next episode to air in this season in Dark Side Of The Ring season 2 is titled "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World" and will cover[...]

Mike Chioda Breaks Silence Since WWE Release

Mike Chioda broke his silence on the release earlier today, taking to Twitter to thank WWE and the fans. He wrote "I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE[...] Apr 22 - Mike Chioda broke his silence on the release earlier today, taking to Twitter to thank WWE and the fans. He wrote "I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE[...]

KENTA Argues With Fans On Twitter About GTS Finisher, Says He's Better Looking Than CM Punk

NJPW superstar KENTA got in a Twitter dispute with a number of fans online who criticized his finisher. The GTS (better known as Go To Sleep). [...] Apr 22 - NJPW superstar KENTA got in a Twitter dispute with a number of fans online who criticized his finisher. The GTS (better known as Go To Sleep). [...]

Dakota Kai On If She Feels Safe To Work WWE NXT Tapings During Coronavirus Pandemic

Dakota Kai recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports to promote tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which wil[...] Apr 22 - Dakota Kai recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports to promote tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which wil[...]