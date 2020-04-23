Talk On Vince McMahon Being In A Bad Mood As Of Late

Vince McMahon's recent bad moods have reportedly become a running joke in the company.

It was reported by PWInsider that Vince was coming off as a "grumpy SOB" due to the XFL woes a few weeks ago, and sources who were talking joked about staying away from the boss.

The word coming from people close to the situation was something like...

"Yeah, I'm gonna stay out of the building for as long as I can and sit in my car or take the widest path that I can to stay out of his way, and to stay out of his vision."

A running joke in the company is how it's great to do well and it's great to get a raise or a promotion, but the raise and the promotion that WWE employees do not want to get is the one that's going to put them in the direct sight of Vince.