John Cena turns 43 years old today. Cena started his career way in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and became a robotic character named "The Prototype". He held the UPW Heavyweight Championship for 27 days in April 2000. He wrestled for UPW until March 2001.

On an October 2000 episode of SmackDown he made his "unofficial" debut as The Prototype in a dark match against Mikey Richardson, which he lost.

Cena's popularity really blew with his "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick from 2002 to 2005. John Cena stated in a 2020 documentary on WWE Network that changing to that gimmick is what saved him from being released by WWE as his "ruthless aggression" gimmick was not impressing WWE.

We at WNS wish John Cena the happiest of birthdays.