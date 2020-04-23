Wall Street Expected Revenue And Profit From Today's WWE Q1 Earnings Report

WWE reported their fourth quarter 2019 earnings back in February, which included an increase of 18% to $322.8 million for the quarter, making that the highest quarterly revenue in company history.

WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wall Street is expecting a profit of $19.3 million.

WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wall S[...] Apr 23 - WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wall S[...]

WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura is denying mainstream media rumors that he has filed under the Green Party to run for office of President of the United State[...] Apr 23 - WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura is denying mainstream media rumors that he has filed under the Green Party to run for office of President of the United State[...]

A few of Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers are now sewing face masks to help out and earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC reported this week that Mexican lucha libre talents in Me[...] Apr 23 - A few of Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers are now sewing face masks to help out and earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC reported this week that Mexican lucha libre talents in Me[...]

WWE RAW Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a nasty bump on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems like the former NXT Women's Champion knew it was coming. On the show, Sane faced Nia J[...] Apr 23 - WWE RAW Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a nasty bump on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems like the former NXT Women's Champion knew it was coming. On the show, Sane faced Nia J[...]

The WWE is continuing its celebration of 25 Years of Triple H, by releasing a special replica WWF Championship, themed around the King of Kings. Featuring the plates used on the first v[...] Apr 23 - The WWE is continuing its celebration of 25 Years of Triple H, by releasing a special replica WWF Championship, themed around the King of Kings. Featuring the plates used on the first v[...]

WWE COO Triple H has teased that Ronda Rousey's recent comments, where she commented on "f***ing ungrateful fans," may be part of a character the Hot Rod is playing. Earlier this month, Rousey [...] Apr 23 - WWE COO Triple H has teased that Ronda Rousey's recent comments, where she commented on "f***ing ungrateful fans," may be part of a character the Hot Rod is playing. Earlier this month, Rousey [...]

AEW star Cody has filed for a trademark on the term 'Cody Rhodes', the name he used during his WWE tenure. Per documents featured in a report by Heel By Nature, Cody's application with the Unit[...] Apr 23 - AEW star Cody has filed for a trademark on the term 'Cody Rhodes', the name he used during his WWE tenure. Per documents featured in a report by Heel By Nature, Cody's application with the Unit[...]

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor from tonight’s main event Match against Velve[...] Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor from tonight’s main event Match against Velve[...]

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament. *A video is shown featuring Br[...] Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament. *A video is shown featuring Br[...]

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament were made official and both matches will take place as part of next week’s broadcast. The [...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament were made official and both matches will take place as part of next week’s broadcast. The [...]

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced as part of next week’s broadcast: *NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim (non-title match) *NXT N[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced as part of next week’s broadcast: *NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim (non-title match) *NXT N[...]

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, action continued in the tournament to determine who will become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as three more matches took place. Below are the result[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, action continued in the tournament to determine who will become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as three more matches took place. Below are the result[...]

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his official Twitter page, many of which stated that h[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his official Twitter page, many of which stated that h[...]

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifinals, as Darby Allin went one-on-one with Inner Cir[...] Apr 22 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifinals, as Darby Allin went one-on-one with Inner Cir[...]

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking place and that the match would be changed. At the be[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking place and that the match would be changed. At the be[...]

The Gronk will not be wrestling as long as he has an active NFL contract. Pro Football Talk spoke to his agent Drew Rosenhaus that he’ll honor his contract which prohibits.... “activiti[...] Apr 22 - The Gronk will not be wrestling as long as he has an active NFL contract. Pro Football Talk spoke to his agent Drew Rosenhaus that he’ll honor his contract which prohibits.... “activiti[...]

During an interview with WWE's The Bump, Triple H recalls when he first met Vince McMahon whenever he was working for WCW. He stated it's true that McMahon has a larger than life personality, even ba[...] Apr 22 - During an interview with WWE's The Bump, Triple H recalls when he first met Vince McMahon whenever he was working for WCW. He stated it's true that McMahon has a larger than life personality, even ba[...]

The next episode to air in this season in Dark Side Of The Ring season 2 is titled "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World" and will cover the December 28, 1984 edition of 20/20, which fea[...] Apr 22 - The next episode to air in this season in Dark Side Of The Ring season 2 is titled "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World" and will cover the December 28, 1984 edition of 20/20, which fea[...]

Mike Chioda broke his silence on the release earlier today, taking to Twitter to thank WWE and the fans. He wrote "I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe! [...] Apr 22 - Mike Chioda broke his silence on the release earlier today, taking to Twitter to thank WWE and the fans. He wrote "I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe! [...]

NJPW superstar KENTA got in a Twitter dispute with a number of fans online who criticized his finisher. The GTS (better known as Go To Sleep). KENTA, who originated the move during his days wit[...] Apr 22 - NJPW superstar KENTA got in a Twitter dispute with a number of fans online who criticized his finisher. The GTS (better known as Go To Sleep). KENTA, who originated the move during his days wit[...]

Dakota Kai recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports to promote tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which will feature Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Tegan N[...] Apr 22 - Dakota Kai recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports to promote tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which will feature Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Tegan N[...]

Torrie Wilson recently revealed on social media that The Undertaker's ex-wife Sara, who was briefly part of WWE storylines from 2001-2002, wanted to "beat her up" backstage. Wilson says[...] Apr 22 - Torrie Wilson recently revealed on social media that The Undertaker's ex-wife Sara, who was briefly part of WWE storylines from 2001-2002, wanted to "beat her up" backstage. Wilson says[...]

During a podcast episode former WWE Producer Arn Anderson talked about why Cesaro hasn't been pushed strongly over the years. Here is what Anderson said courtesy of Sportskeeda.com "He’s not [...] Apr 22 - During a podcast episode former WWE Producer Arn Anderson talked about why Cesaro hasn't been pushed strongly over the years. Here is what Anderson said courtesy of Sportskeeda.com "He’s not [...]

AEW superstar Chris Jericho has announced on Twitter that Britt Baker will be his guest on this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho. Baker will be discussing her journey of becoming a pro-wrestler[...] Apr 22 - AEW superstar Chris Jericho has announced on Twitter that Britt Baker will be his guest on this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho. Baker will be discussing her journey of becoming a pro-wrestler[...]