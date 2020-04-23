WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Wall Street Expected Revenue And Profit From Today's WWE Q1 Earnings Report
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 23, 2020
WWE is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million, according to a new note from Benzinga. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wall Street is expecting a profit of $19.3 million.
WWE reported their fourth quarter 2019 earnings back in February, which included an increase of 18% to $322.8 million for the quarter, making that the highest quarterly revenue in company history.
WWE NXT Quick Results (4/22/20)
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/22/20)
WWE NXT: Two Matches Announced For Next Week
Mike Chioda Breaks Silence Since WWE Release
