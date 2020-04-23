What Did Kairi Sane Say Before Nasty Turnbuckle Botch On Monday Night RAW?

WWE RAW Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a nasty bump on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems like the former NXT Women's Champion knew it was coming.

On the show, Sane faced Nia Jax, who attempted a move similar to Seth Rollins' Buckle Bomb, but instead of having Sane’s back hit the top turnbuckle and land on her feet, Jax threw Sane down and she hit her head on the bottom turnbuckle.

Several fans were quick to point out that Sane said something before the move, and many argued that the Japanese star was telling the former RAW Women's Champion "I'm not set."

Kairi Sane: Repeatedly said I'm not set.



Nia Jax:



😢 pic.twitter.com/Au6eOto0JT — #RuthlessAggressionEnt (@RAETrishStratus) April 21, 2020

However, some fans fluent in Japanese have claimed Sane said "Hanase!" a rude version of the phrase 'let me go'.

No, she didn’t say, “I’m not set”. She said, “Hanase!”, or “放せ!”. Which is like a rude way to say “Let me go!”



Definitely a botch. Definitely bad. Definitely feel for Kairi and think Nia is hazardous. But she said what she said https://t.co/PwO2eggt5Y — ¥ung $lug (@kontra_diction) April 21, 2020

If this is the case, it's possible that Sane was speaking in character, as she almost exclusively yells in her native tongue during her matches.

It's clear that Sane wasn't ready for the move, and hopefully these sorts of errors will be avoided in the future.