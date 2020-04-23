WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Release Signature Triple H WWF Championship To Celebrate 25 Years Of The Game
Posted By: Thomas Lowson on Apr 23, 2020
The WWE is continuing its celebration of 25 Years of Triple H, by releasing a special replica WWF Championship, themed around the King of Kings.
Featuring the plates used on the first variation of the WWE Title won by Triple H in 1999, the title features a unique strap based on the Cerebral Assassin's logo.
The description for the title reads as follows:
"HE IS THE GAME. HE IS THE CEREBRAL ASSASSIN. HE IS A 14-TIME WORLD CHAMPION.
Now, commemorate Triple H's 25 Years of dominance with this Signature Series Championship Title Belt!
From his days as a Greenwich, Conn. snob, to his era-defining run as a co-founder of D-Generation X, to the unrelenting drive that made him an absolute squared circle institution, to shepherding future main-eventers Randy Orton and Batista toward WWE greatness in Evolution, Triple H hasn’t just existed on the cutting edge — he’s been the one sharpening the blade.
A 14-time World Champion, The Game has clashed with a litany of ring legends to seize the throne as The King of Kings. The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, John Cena and even WWE Chairman Vince McMahon — each mowed down by the sledgehammer-wielding fist of The Cerebral Assassin. He has methodically and systematically usurped sports-entertainment, capturing almost every major WWE championship, the King of the Ring crown, two Royal Rumble Match victories and the marquee spot in epic matches at WrestleMania on several occasions, all throughout a career that spans over two decades.
As The Game’s role within WWE evolved, he used his squared circle acumen to nab the title of WWE’s Chief Operating Officer. But even after trading his trunks for a suit, Triple H still reemerged whenever the time was right to forge epic battles in the ring, including WrestleMania showdowns against the likes of The Undertaker, Roman Reigns and Batista, a brutal rivalry with Brock Lesnar, and a WWE World Heavyweight Championship victory in the 2016 Royal Rumble Match.
The title can be pre-ordered here, and will ship on May 4.