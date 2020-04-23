Triple H Comments On Ronda Rousey's Comments About Ungrateful Fans

WWE COO Triple H has teased that Ronda Rousey's recent comments, where she commented on "f***ing ungrateful fans," may be part of a character the Hot Rod is playing.

Earlier this month, Rousey blasted fans on social media, and also described pro-wrestling as fake fighting, which drew backlash from stars who have been injured.

Speaking to CBS Sports, the Game described the former RAW Women's Champion as a master at pushing buttons, and added:

It's a funny thing, when you promote the fight, whether boxing or MMA, part of your job is the fight and the other part is to promote fights. The question for people is, is she promoting or are these her true feelings? I think that is where the rub comes in for most people. I think that's what makes this intriguing. Is this the real Ronda Rousey? Is this the Ronda Rousey she wants you to see? Is this Ronda manipulating people? Or is this just Ronda being Ronda? The world needs to wait and see and find out -- I need to wait and see and find out. I'm just as intrigued as everybody else. So, time will tell.

In the past, the King of Kings has made it clear that he expects Rousey to be back in 2021, though the UFC Hall of Famer has said herself that she doesn't plan on returning full-time.