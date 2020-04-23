Cody Files Trademark For 'Cody Rhodes' As WWE's Rights On The Name Expire
Posted By: Thomas Lowson on Apr 23, 2020
AEW star Cody has filed for a trademark on the term 'Cody Rhodes', the name he used during his WWE tenure.
Per documents featured in a report by Heel By Nature, Cody's application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office was filed on 13 April, the same day that WWE's ownership on the term expired.
The documents show that the AEW Executive Vice President intends to use his old ring name for "entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests" and more.
WWE filed a ten-year trademark on the term on October 13, 2009, which expired last year, and after a six-month waiting period, the company opted against re-using it.
