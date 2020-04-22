WWE NXT Quick Results (4/22/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT:

*Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor from tonight’s main event Match against Velveteen Dream due to Balor being involved in some sort of incident in the locker room area and that Balor is nowhere to be found.

*Velveteen Dream is in the ring and as he starts to address Finn Balor, he is interrupted by NXT Champion Adam Cole. Cole says that everyone assumed whoever won between Dream and Balor would become number-one contender for the title. Cole says he has no idea what happened to Balor, but he knows what will happen to Dream. Dream is then attacked by Rockerick Strong and Bobby Fish before Cole joins in. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee then makes the save before Undisputed Era escapes.

*Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart.

*It is announced that tonight’s new main event will be Velveteen Dream & Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole & Roderick Strong.

*Jake Atlas def. Drake Maverick to earn a 1-0 standing in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

*Kushida def. Tony Nese to earn a 1-0 standing in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

*A new promo featuring Karrion Kross is shown, this time narrated by Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett says that doomsday is upon all of NXT.

*A promo is shown in the home of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, where they talk about what’s wrong with NXT and how it’s a place that rewards horrible people while punishing good ones. They both say that from now on, they will trust only each other, tear down NXT, and rebuild it.

*A promo is shown featuring Io Shirai in which she hypes her future title match against NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Shirai says that she bows down to no one.

*Mia Yim def. Jessi Kamea. Following the match, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appears and again challenges Yim to a match. Yim accepts, telling Flair that it would be an honor to face her. Flair tells Yim that she’s always been a good hand and that she looks forward to making her a star next week.

*El Hijo Del Fantasma def. Gentleman Jack Gallagher to earn a 1-0 standing in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. Following the match, Fantasma is interviewed outside the building by his car when the Lucha kidnappers pull up next to him. Fantasma fights them off before they speed away.

*Velveteen Dream & Dexter Lumis def. NXT Champion Adam Cole & Roderick Strong. Lumis replaced NXT North American Champion Keith Lee halfway through the match due to Lee being attacked by Damian Priest, who hit Lee in the throat with a nightstick.