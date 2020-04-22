AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/22/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament.

*A video is shown featuring Broken Matt Hardy targeting Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle. Hardy talks about challenging Jericho to an Elite Deletion Match at the Hardy Compound and how Sammy Guevara is the only one who had the “testicles” to speak Hardy’s name, so he challenges Guevara to come to the Hardy Compound instead. Hardy then reverts to his normal self to speak to Jericho, claiming that Jericho doesn’t know how to deal with Hardy’s “Broken Brilliance.”

*AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega def. Alan Angels.

*Orange Cassidy def. Jimmy Havoc. Following the match, Havoc attacks Cassidy before Best Friends make the save.

*A video is shown featuring MJF outside his home with his arm in a sling. He clarifies his recent Twitter posts by stating that he suffered an injury while gambling on his last AEW Dynamite appearance, stating that he suffered a hangnail. MJF says that despite this, he “valiantly” proceeded to gamble until the end of the show, but that the “injury” became “life-threatening.” MJF says that he will fight through it and become AEW World Champion.

*Wardlow def. Lee Johnson.

*Brodie Lee def. Justin Law.

*Dustin Rhodes def. Kip Sabian to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament and to also save his career.