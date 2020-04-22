WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

(A Wrestlr.Social Network)

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

 

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/22/20)

Posted By: Kenny Williams on Apr 22, 2020

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/22/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament.

*A video is shown featuring Broken Matt Hardy targeting Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle. Hardy talks about challenging Jericho to an Elite Deletion Match at the Hardy Compound and how Sammy Guevara is the only one who had the “testicles” to speak Hardy’s name, so he challenges Guevara to come to the Hardy Compound instead. Hardy then reverts to his normal self to speak to Jericho, claiming that Jericho doesn’t know how to deal with Hardy’s “Broken Brilliance.”

*AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega def. Alan Angels.

*Orange Cassidy def. Jimmy Havoc. Following the match, Havoc attacks Cassidy before Best Friends make the save.

*A video is shown featuring MJF outside his home with his arm in a sling. He clarifies his recent Twitter posts by stating that he suffered an injury while gambling on his last AEW Dynamite appearance, stating that he suffered a hangnail. MJF says that despite this, he “valiantly” proceeded to gamble until the end of the show, but that the “injury” became “life-threatening.” MJF says that he will fight through it and become AEW World Champion.

*Wardlow def. Lee Johnson.

*Brodie Lee def. Justin Law.

*Dustin Rhodes def. Kip Sabian to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament and to also save his career.

Tags: #aew #all elite wrestling #aew dynamite
https://wrestlr.me/62865/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 22
WWE NXT Quick Results (4/22/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor f[...]
Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor f[...]
Apr 22
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/22/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Champi[...]
Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Champi[...]
Apr 22
AEW Dynamite: TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Matches Official
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament were made official and both matches will take p[...]
Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament were made official and both matches will take p[...]
Apr 22
WWE NXT: Two Matches Announced For Next Week
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced as part of next week’s broadcast: *NXT Women’s Champion Cha[...]
Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced as part of next week’s broadcast: *NXT Women’s Champion Cha[...]
Apr 22
WWE NXT: Updated Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Standings
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, action continued in the tournament to determine who will become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as th[...]
Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, action continued in the tournament to determine who will become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as th[...]
Apr 22
AEW Dynamite: MJF Provides Update Regarding Recent Twitter Posts
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his [...]
Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his [...]

Apr 22
AEW Dynamite: Updated TNT Championship Tournament Bracket
As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifin[...]
Apr 22 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifin[...]
Apr 22
WWE NXT: Finn Balor/Velveteen Dream Main Event Changed
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking pla[...]
Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking pla[...]
Apr 22
Rob Gronkowski Done With Wrestling For Now While He's Under An Active NFL Contract
The Gronk will not be wrestling as long as he has an active NFL contract. Pro Football Talk spoke to his agent Drew Rosenhaus that he’ll honor h[...]
Apr 22 - The Gronk will not be wrestling as long as he has an active NFL contract. Pro Football Talk spoke to his agent Drew Rosenhaus that he’ll honor h[...]
Apr 22
Triple H On Meeting With Vince McMahon While Working For WCW
During an interview with WWE's The Bump, Triple H recalls when he first met Vince McMahon whenever he was working for WCW. He stated it's true that M[...]
Apr 22 - During an interview with WWE's The Bump, Triple H recalls when he first met Vince McMahon whenever he was working for WCW. He stated it's true that M[...]
Apr 22
Dark Side Of The Ring Trailer Released For "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round The World"
The next episode to air in this season in Dark Side Of The Ring season 2 is titled "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World" and will cover[...]
Apr 22 - The next episode to air in this season in Dark Side Of The Ring season 2 is titled "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World" and will cover[...]

Apr 22
Mike Chioda Breaks Silence Since WWE Release
Mike Chioda broke his silence on the release earlier today, taking to Twitter to thank WWE and the fans. He wrote "I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE[...]
Apr 22 - Mike Chioda broke his silence on the release earlier today, taking to Twitter to thank WWE and the fans. He wrote "I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE[...]
Apr 22
KENTA Argues With Fans On Twitter About GTS Finisher, Says He's Better Looking Than CM Punk
NJPW superstar KENTA got in a Twitter dispute with a number of fans online who criticized his  finisher. The GTS (better known as Go To Sleep). [...]
Apr 22 - NJPW superstar KENTA got in a Twitter dispute with a number of fans online who criticized his  finisher. The GTS (better known as Go To Sleep). [...]
Apr 22
Dakota Kai On If She Feels Safe To Work WWE NXT Tapings During Coronavirus Pandemic
Dakota Kai recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports to promote tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which wil[...]
Apr 22 - Dakota Kai recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports to promote tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which wil[...]
Apr 22
Torrie Wilson Says That The Undertaker's Ex-Wife Tried To "Beat Her Up" Backstage
Torrie Wilson recently revealed on social media that The Undertaker's ex-wife Sara, who was briefly part of WWE storylines from 2001-20[...]
Apr 22 - Torrie Wilson recently revealed on social media that The Undertaker's ex-wife Sara, who was briefly part of WWE storylines from 2001-20[...]
Apr 22
Arn Anderson On Why Cesaro Hasn't Been Pushed Strong Over The Years
During a podcast episode former WWE Producer Arn Anderson talked about why Cesaro hasn't been pushed strongly over the years. Here is what Anderson sa[...]
Apr 22 - During a podcast episode former WWE Producer Arn Anderson talked about why Cesaro hasn't been pushed strongly over the years. Here is what Anderson sa[...]
Apr 22
Britt Baker Is The Guest On This Week’s Talk Is Jericho
AEW superstar Chris Jericho has announced on Twitter that Britt Baker will be his guest on this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho. Baker will be[...]
Apr 22 - AEW superstar Chris Jericho has announced on Twitter that Britt Baker will be his guest on this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho. Baker will be[...]
Apr 22
Buff Bagwell Was An Extra In The Movie "No Holds Barred"
First pointed out by Horror Movie BBQ, it appears Buff Bagwell was actually an extra in one of professional wrestling’s most memorable film[...]
Apr 22 - First pointed out by Horror Movie BBQ, it appears Buff Bagwell was actually an extra in one of professional wrestling’s most memorable film[...]
Apr 22
Mandy Rose On Her Chemistry With Otis
WWE SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose recently spoke with Metro UK and said she has genuine chemistry with Otis as their real-li[...]
Apr 22 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose recently spoke with Metro UK and said she has genuine chemistry with Otis as their real-li[...]
Apr 22
Tessa Blanchard Apologizes For Missing Impact Rebellion
Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard took to Twitter today to apologize for missing the Impact Rebellion tapings. The [...]
Apr 22 - Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard took to Twitter today to apologize for missing the Impact Rebellion tapings. The [...]
Apr 22
Latest SmackDown Hacker Latest Tweet Could Be Linked To WWE Project From 10 Years Ago
WWE SmackDown's mystery hacker has posted a very interesting message on their Twitter account, and now fans are speculating on it being connected to t[...]
Apr 22 - WWE SmackDown's mystery hacker has posted a very interesting message on their Twitter account, and now fans are speculating on it being connected to t[...]
Apr 22
WWE Announces Elias Suffered "Injuries" From Last Week's SmackDown
WWE has announced storyline injuries to Elias. It was announced today on WWE's The Bump that Elias suffered a bruised larynx and broken fin[...]
Apr 22 - WWE has announced storyline injuries to Elias. It was announced today on WWE's The Bump that Elias suffered a bruised larynx and broken fin[...]
Apr 22
Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air on TNT with matches recently taped in Norcross, Georgia. The TNT Title tournament will continue tonight[...]
Apr 22 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air on TNT with matches recently taped in Norcross, Georgia. The TNT Title tournament will continue tonight[...]
Apr 22
Tonight’s WWE NXT Preview
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. WWE is focusing on the following po[...]
Apr 22 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. WWE is focusing on the following po[...]
Apr 22
WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing Match Reportedly Hated Backstage
The WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton was reportedly hated by those backstage, according to Dave Meltzer.  Me[...]
Apr 22 - The WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton was reportedly hated by those backstage, according to Dave Meltzer.  Me[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π