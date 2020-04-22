AEW Dynamite: MJF Provides Update Regarding Recent Twitter Posts

BREAKING NEWS: MJF Injury update @the_mjf gives us an update on the current state of his “severe injury” #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/6FMpd5LMEX

MJF further stated that he will fight through the “injury” to become AEW World Champion.

MJF also stated that the “injury” started off minor but eventually became “life-threatening” due to his “inability to quit” gambling during the night.

In the video, MJF, with his arm in a sling, stated that he suffered a hangnail, which occurred during his last appearance on Dynamite and also happened while he was gambling during the matches, essentially confirming that his Twitter posts are a work and that MJF is not legitimately injured.

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his official Twitter page, many of which stated that he was injured and might need to undergo surgery.

» More News From This Feed

WWE NXT Quick Results (4/22/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor from tonight’s main event Match against Velve[...] Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor from tonight’s main event Match against Velve[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/22/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament. *A video is shown featuring Br[...] Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament. *A video is shown featuring Br[...]

AEW Dynamite: TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Matches Official

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament were made official and both matches will take place as part of next week’s broadcast. The [...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament were made official and both matches will take place as part of next week’s broadcast. The [...]

WWE NXT: Two Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced as part of next week’s broadcast: *NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim (non-title match) *NXT N[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced as part of next week’s broadcast: *NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim (non-title match) *NXT N[...]

WWE NXT: Updated Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Standings

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, action continued in the tournament to determine who will become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as three more matches took place. Below are the result[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, action continued in the tournament to determine who will become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as three more matches took place. Below are the result[...]

AEW Dynamite: MJF Provides Update Regarding Recent Twitter Posts

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his official Twitter page, many of which stated that h[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared in a pre-taped segment from his home to explain the recent posts on his official Twitter page, many of which stated that h[...]

AEW Dynamite: Updated TNT Championship Tournament Bracket

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifinals, as Darby Allin went one-on-one with Inner Cir[...] Apr 22 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifinals, as Darby Allin went one-on-one with Inner Cir[...]

WWE NXT: Finn Balor/Velveteen Dream Main Event Changed

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking place and that the match would be changed. At the be[...] Apr 22 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking place and that the match would be changed. At the be[...]

Rob Gronkowski Done With Wrestling For Now While He's Under An Active NFL Contract

The Gronk will not be wrestling as long as he has an active NFL contract. Pro Football Talk spoke to his agent Drew Rosenhaus that he’ll honor his contract which prohibits.... “activiti[...] Apr 22 - The Gronk will not be wrestling as long as he has an active NFL contract. Pro Football Talk spoke to his agent Drew Rosenhaus that he’ll honor his contract which prohibits.... “activiti[...]

Triple H On Meeting With Vince McMahon While Working For WCW

During an interview with WWE's The Bump, Triple H recalls when he first met Vince McMahon whenever he was working for WCW. He stated it's true that McMahon has a larger than life personality, even ba[...] Apr 22 - During an interview with WWE's The Bump, Triple H recalls when he first met Vince McMahon whenever he was working for WCW. He stated it's true that McMahon has a larger than life personality, even ba[...]

Dark Side Of The Ring Trailer Released For "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round The World"

The next episode to air in this season in Dark Side Of The Ring season 2 is titled "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World" and will cover the December 28, 1984 edition of 20/20, which fea[...] Apr 22 - The next episode to air in this season in Dark Side Of The Ring season 2 is titled "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World" and will cover the December 28, 1984 edition of 20/20, which fea[...]

Mike Chioda Breaks Silence Since WWE Release

Mike Chioda broke his silence on the release earlier today, taking to Twitter to thank WWE and the fans. He wrote "I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe! [...] Apr 22 - Mike Chioda broke his silence on the release earlier today, taking to Twitter to thank WWE and the fans. He wrote "I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe! [...]

KENTA Argues With Fans On Twitter About GTS Finisher, Says He's Better Looking Than CM Punk

NJPW superstar KENTA got in a Twitter dispute with a number of fans online who criticized his finisher. The GTS (better known as Go To Sleep). KENTA, who originated the move during his days wit[...] Apr 22 - NJPW superstar KENTA got in a Twitter dispute with a number of fans online who criticized his finisher. The GTS (better known as Go To Sleep). KENTA, who originated the move during his days wit[...]

Dakota Kai On If She Feels Safe To Work WWE NXT Tapings During Coronavirus Pandemic

Dakota Kai recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports to promote tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which will feature Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Tegan N[...] Apr 22 - Dakota Kai recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports to promote tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which will feature Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Tegan N[...]

Torrie Wilson Says That The Undertaker's Ex-Wife Tried To "Beat Her Up" Backstage

Torrie Wilson recently revealed on social media that The Undertaker's ex-wife Sara, who was briefly part of WWE storylines from 2001-2002, wanted to "beat her up" backstage. Wilson says[...] Apr 22 - Torrie Wilson recently revealed on social media that The Undertaker's ex-wife Sara, who was briefly part of WWE storylines from 2001-2002, wanted to "beat her up" backstage. Wilson says[...]

Arn Anderson On Why Cesaro Hasn't Been Pushed Strong Over The Years

During a podcast episode former WWE Producer Arn Anderson talked about why Cesaro hasn't been pushed strongly over the years. Here is what Anderson said courtesy of Sportskeeda.com "He’s not [...] Apr 22 - During a podcast episode former WWE Producer Arn Anderson talked about why Cesaro hasn't been pushed strongly over the years. Here is what Anderson said courtesy of Sportskeeda.com "He’s not [...]

Britt Baker Is The Guest On This Week’s Talk Is Jericho

AEW superstar Chris Jericho has announced on Twitter that Britt Baker will be his guest on this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho. Baker will be discussing her journey of becoming a pro-wrestler[...] Apr 22 - AEW superstar Chris Jericho has announced on Twitter that Britt Baker will be his guest on this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho. Baker will be discussing her journey of becoming a pro-wrestler[...]

Buff Bagwell Was An Extra In The Movie "No Holds Barred"

First pointed out by Horror Movie BBQ, it appears Buff Bagwell was actually an extra in one of professional wrestling’s most memorable films, No Holds Barred. The film featured Hulk H[...] Apr 22 - First pointed out by Horror Movie BBQ, it appears Buff Bagwell was actually an extra in one of professional wrestling’s most memorable films, No Holds Barred. The film featured Hulk H[...]

Mandy Rose On Her Chemistry With Otis

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose recently spoke with Metro UK and said she has genuine chemistry with Otis as their real-life friendship goes back to their WWE NXT[...] Apr 22 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose recently spoke with Metro UK and said she has genuine chemistry with Otis as their real-life friendship goes back to their WWE NXT[...]

Tessa Blanchard Apologizes For Missing Impact Rebellion

Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard took to Twitter today to apologize for missing the Impact Rebellion tapings. The original Rebellion main event had Tessa defending [...] Apr 22 - Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard took to Twitter today to apologize for missing the Impact Rebellion tapings. The original Rebellion main event had Tessa defending [...]

Latest SmackDown Hacker Latest Tweet Could Be Linked To WWE Project From 10 Years Ago

WWE SmackDown's mystery hacker has posted a very interesting message on their Twitter account, and now fans are speculating on it being connected to the company's 'Stand Up For WWE' campaignn in 2010.[...] Apr 22 - WWE SmackDown's mystery hacker has posted a very interesting message on their Twitter account, and now fans are speculating on it being connected to the company's 'Stand Up For WWE' campaignn in 2010.[...]

WWE Announces Elias Suffered "Injuries" From Last Week's SmackDown

WWE has announced storyline injuries to Elias. It was announced today on WWE's The Bump that Elias suffered a bruised larynx and broken fingers during the brutal attack by King Baron C[...] Apr 22 - WWE has announced storyline injuries to Elias. It was announced today on WWE's The Bump that Elias suffered a bruised larynx and broken fingers during the brutal attack by King Baron C[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air on TNT with matches recently taped in Norcross, Georgia. The TNT Title tournament will continue tonight with Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian and Darby Allin[...] Apr 22 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air on TNT with matches recently taped in Norcross, Georgia. The TNT Title tournament will continue tonight with Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian and Darby Allin[...]

Tonight’s WWE NXT Preview

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s NXT episode: * Finn B&aa[...] Apr 22 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s NXT episode: * Finn B&aa[...]