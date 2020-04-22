AEW Dynamite: Updated TNT Championship Tournament Bracket

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament continued in order to determine who would advance to the semifinals, as Darby Allin went one-on-one with Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara.

In the end, Allin would go on to defeat Guevara to advance to the semifinals.

Prior to the match beginning, Guevara attacked Allin at ringside, even going so far as to set up a ladder between the ring and one of the ringside barricades before placing Allin onto it and diving onto him off of the top rope.

As a result of his victory, Allin will face “The American Nightmare” Cody in the semifinals of the tournament, with the other semifinal match being Lance Archer facing the winner of the match between Kip Sabian and Dustin Rhodes.