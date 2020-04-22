WWE NXT: Finn Balor/Velveteen Dream Main Event Changed

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the scheduled main event between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream would not be taking place and that the match would be changed.

At the beginning of the broadcast, it was announced that some sort of incident in the locker room had taken place involving Balor, with Balor nowhere to be found. As a result, General Manager William Regal had removed Balor from the main event.

The main event has now been changed to Velveteen Dream teaming with NXT North American Champion Keith Lee to face Undisputed Era members Roderick Strong and NXT Champion Adam Cole following an in-ring segment in which Dream was attacked by the Undisputed Era before Lee made the save.