Triple H On Meeting With Vince McMahon While Working For WCW

During an interview with WWE's The Bump, Triple H recalls when he first met Vince McMahon whenever he was working for WCW.

He stated it's true that McMahon has a larger than life personality, even back then.

"Well, it's funny for me. One of the first times I met Vince, I was still at WCW. My contract was coming to an end. I was trying to gain interest, I guess you could say. So, they took me to a meeting. J.J. Dillon at the time was running talent relations and was in charge of that. I spoke to J.J. He brought me into a meeting with Vince. I remember coming in and meeting Vince and thinking well for one, he's Vince McMahon, he has a larger than life presence. Also, it was the ultimate meeting you could take in the business, especially at that time - maybe even more so today, I guess.

Going into the meeting, I was obviously, really nervous. I was hoping for a great outcome, then I got in there noticing that this guy had no idea where I was from. I'm sure he was asked - knowing the situation - he was asked to take a meeting with a talent. Here's a kid that's new and upcoming that they believe in. His contract is coming up, and we'll meet with him. I don't believe he was aware of me, necessarily, as a performer or my work, nor should he have been at that time.

We had a very cordial meeting. He asked me what my plans were, and why I wanted to go there [WWF], as opposed to where I was, all that kind of stuff. I guess the biggest takeaway for me was the larger than life impression Vince McMahon gave. He has a presence. When you're in a room with him, that presence carries over. I've seen it in meetings with the biggest -so to speak- hitters in history and in the business. He carries the room. It was quite a meeting.

It was a month later when he called me. I think he was aware of what I was doing. It was right after I was in Starrcade against Alex Wright. It was towards the end of my contract, and he called me right after that and asked if I was still interested in going there [to the WWF]."