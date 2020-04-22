KENTA Argues With Fans On Twitter About GTS Finisher, Says He's Better Looking Than CM Punk

NJPW superstar KENTA got in a Twitter dispute with a number of fans online who criticized his finisher. The GTS (better known as Go To Sleep).

KENTA, who originated the move during his days with Pro Wrestling Noah, shared it’s very first use in a match with Japanese legend Mitsuharu Misawa.

“This is my very first #Go2Sleep Before someone use in Wwe.”

When a fan disputed that the someone CM Punk did the move better, KENTA fired back by writing

“I don’t give A F**K. And let me tell you one more fact. I always open my arms for that someone pay royalties to me.”

KENTA continued by saying he’s even better looking than Punk.

