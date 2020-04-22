Arn Anderson On Why Cesaro Hasn't Been Pushed Strong Over The Years

"He’s not a favorite guy, as you know, of the front office, for whatever reason that is. They’re the only ones that know because everyone else across the planet seems to think he’s a Superstar. But he continued to get leaned on to stop doing all that stuff [impressive moves] as a heel. It was just too flashy and all that stuff.”

Dark Side Of The Ring Trailer Released For "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round The World"

The next episode to air in this season in Dark Side Of The Ring season 2 is titled "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World" and will cover the December 28, 1984 edition of 20/20, which fea[...] Apr 22 - The next episode to air in this season in Dark Side Of The Ring season 2 is titled "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World" and will cover the December 28, 1984 edition of 20/20, which fea[...]

Mike Chioda Breaks Silence Since WWE Release

Mike Chioda broke his silence on the release earlier today, taking to Twitter to thank WWE and the fans. He wrote "I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe! [...] Apr 22 - Mike Chioda broke his silence on the release earlier today, taking to Twitter to thank WWE and the fans. He wrote "I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe! [...]

KENTA Argues With Fans On Twitter About GTS Finisher, Says He's Better Looking Than CM Punk

NJPW superstar KENTA got in a Twitter dispute with a number of fans online who criticized his finisher. The GTS (better known as Go To Sleep). KENTA, who originated the move during his days wit[...] Apr 22 - NJPW superstar KENTA got in a Twitter dispute with a number of fans online who criticized his finisher. The GTS (better known as Go To Sleep). KENTA, who originated the move during his days wit[...]

Dakota Kai On If She Feels Safe To Work WWE NXT Tapings During Coronavirus Pandemic

Dakota Kai recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports to promote tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which will feature Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Tegan N[...] Apr 22 - Dakota Kai recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports to promote tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which will feature Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Tegan N[...]

Torrie Wilson Says That The Undertaker's Ex-Wife Tried To "Beat Her Up" Backstage

Torrie Wilson recently revealed on social media that The Undertaker's ex-wife Sara, who was briefly part of WWE storylines from 2001-2002, wanted to "beat her up" backstage. Wilson says[...] Apr 22 - Torrie Wilson recently revealed on social media that The Undertaker's ex-wife Sara, who was briefly part of WWE storylines from 2001-2002, wanted to "beat her up" backstage. Wilson says[...]

Arn Anderson On Why Cesaro Hasn't Been Pushed Strong Over The Years

During a podcast episode former WWE Producer Arn Anderson talked about why Cesaro hasn't been pushed strongly over the years. Here is what Anderson said courtesy of Sportskeeda.com "He’s not [...] Apr 22 - During a podcast episode former WWE Producer Arn Anderson talked about why Cesaro hasn't been pushed strongly over the years. Here is what Anderson said courtesy of Sportskeeda.com "He’s not [...]

Britt Baker Is The Guest On This Week’s Talk Is Jericho

AEW superstar Chris Jericho has announced on Twitter that Britt Baker will be his guest on this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho. Baker will be discussing her journey of becoming a pro-wrestler[...] Apr 22 - AEW superstar Chris Jericho has announced on Twitter that Britt Baker will be his guest on this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho. Baker will be discussing her journey of becoming a pro-wrestler[...]

Buff Bagwell Was An Extra In The Movie "No Holds Barred"

First pointed out by Horror Movie BBQ, it appears Buff Bagwell was actually an extra in one of professional wrestling’s most memorable films, No Holds Barred. The film featured Hulk H[...] Apr 22 - First pointed out by Horror Movie BBQ, it appears Buff Bagwell was actually an extra in one of professional wrestling’s most memorable films, No Holds Barred. The film featured Hulk H[...]

Mandy Rose On Her Chemistry With Otis

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose recently spoke with Metro UK and said she has genuine chemistry with Otis as their real-life friendship goes back to their WWE NXT[...] Apr 22 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose recently spoke with Metro UK and said she has genuine chemistry with Otis as their real-life friendship goes back to their WWE NXT[...]

Tessa Blanchard Apologizes For Missing Impact Rebellion

Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard took to Twitter today to apologize for missing the Impact Rebellion tapings. The original Rebellion main event had Tessa defending [...] Apr 22 - Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard took to Twitter today to apologize for missing the Impact Rebellion tapings. The original Rebellion main event had Tessa defending [...]

Latest SmackDown Hacker Latest Tweet Could Be Linked To WWE Project From 10 Years Ago

WWE SmackDown's mystery hacker has posted a very interesting message on their Twitter account, and now fans are speculating on it being connected to the company's 'Stand Up For WWE' campaignn in 2010.[...] Apr 22 - WWE SmackDown's mystery hacker has posted a very interesting message on their Twitter account, and now fans are speculating on it being connected to the company's 'Stand Up For WWE' campaignn in 2010.[...]

WWE Announces Elias Suffered "Injuries" From Last Week's SmackDown

WWE has announced storyline injuries to Elias. It was announced today on WWE's The Bump that Elias suffered a bruised larynx and broken fingers during the brutal attack by King Baron C[...] Apr 22 - WWE has announced storyline injuries to Elias. It was announced today on WWE's The Bump that Elias suffered a bruised larynx and broken fingers during the brutal attack by King Baron C[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air on TNT with matches recently taped in Norcross, Georgia. The TNT Title tournament will continue tonight with Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian and Darby Allin[...] Apr 22 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air on TNT with matches recently taped in Norcross, Georgia. The TNT Title tournament will continue tonight with Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian and Darby Allin[...]

Tonight’s WWE NXT Preview

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s NXT episode: * Finn B&aa[...] Apr 22 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s NXT episode: * Finn B&aa[...]

WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing Match Reportedly Hated Backstage

The WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton was reportedly hated by those backstage, according to Dave Meltzer. Meltzer, who described the match as one of the most [...] Apr 22 - The WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton was reportedly hated by those backstage, according to Dave Meltzer. Meltzer, who described the match as one of the most [...]

WIN A 12" Mini WWE Championship Title Belt, Courtesy of WrestlingNewsSource.com

Times are indeed tough at the moment but WrestlingNewsSource.com wants to help raise your spirits and thank you for your continued and loyal support of our website during these difficult times! Loadi[...] Apr 21 - Times are indeed tough at the moment but WrestlingNewsSource.com wants to help raise your spirits and thank you for your continued and loyal support of our website during these difficult times! Loadi[...]

Matches Revealed For Next Week’s Night Two Of Impact Rebellion

Impact Wrestling has revealed the matches that will take place on next week’s Night Two of Impact Rebellion which will air on AXS TV next Tuesday. - Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Tre[...] Apr 21 - Impact Wrestling has revealed the matches that will take place on next week’s Night Two of Impact Rebellion which will air on AXS TV next Tuesday. - Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Tre[...]

Quick Results From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion (Night One) 4/21

Impact Wrestling held night one of their Rebellion event tonight. Below are the quick results: - Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, & Crazzy Steve defeated oVe. - The Rascalz defeated TJP & Bahh & XX[...] Apr 21 - Impact Wrestling held night one of their Rebellion event tonight. Below are the quick results: - Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, & Crazzy Steve defeated oVe. - The Rascalz defeated TJP & Bahh & XX[...]

Eric Bischoff Says WWE and AEW Viewership Is 'Frightening' Right Now

Eric Bischoff recently discussed Coronavirus and the impact it is having on the viewing audience for both WWE and AEW during his most recent podcast. Check out the highlights below. Bischoff on what [...] Apr 21 - Eric Bischoff recently discussed Coronavirus and the impact it is having on the viewing audience for both WWE and AEW during his most recent podcast. Check out the highlights below. Bischoff on what [...]

A New Champion Crowned During Tonight's Impact Rebellion

During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to become the new X-Division Champion. This is Mack’s first title win in the company since he debuted back in 2018. [...] Apr 21 - During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to become the new X-Division Champion. This is Mack’s first title win in the company since he debuted back in 2018. [...]

Former Impact Wrestling Star Makes Surprise Return At Rebellion (Spoiler)

During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion (Night One) Crazzy Steve made his return as Rhino and Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner for their match against oVe. This is Steve's first match back wi[...] Apr 21 - During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion (Night One) Crazzy Steve made his return as Rhino and Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner for their match against oVe. This is Steve's first match back wi[...]

Legendary Referee John Lotz Passed Away Due To Coronavirus Complications

As previously reported, legendary WWWF/WWF referee John Lotz, who was the ref for the Hulk Hogan vs. Iron Sheik match that took place at Madison Square Garden recently passed away aged 86. The match g[...] Apr 21 - As previously reported, legendary WWWF/WWF referee John Lotz, who was the ref for the Hulk Hogan vs. Iron Sheik match that took place at Madison Square Garden recently passed away aged 86. The match g[...]

Women's Tag Team Championship Match Confirmed for Friday's SmackDown

WWE has confirmed that Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be defending their titles against the team of Dana Brooke and former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella on this week[...] Apr 21 - WWE has confirmed that Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be defending their titles against the team of Dana Brooke and former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella on this week[...]

Veteran Referee Billy Caputo Passes Away

Cauliflower Alley Club announced on their Facebook page that long time referee Billy Caputo has sadly passed away. They posted: "Just received word that long time referee Billy Caputo passed away t[...] Apr 21 - Cauliflower Alley Club announced on their Facebook page that long time referee Billy Caputo has sadly passed away. They posted: "Just received word that long time referee Billy Caputo passed away t[...]