Buff Bagwell Was An Extra In The Movie "No Holds Barred"
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 22, 2020
First pointed out by Horror Movie BBQ, it appears Buff Bagwell was actually an extra in one of professional wrestling’s most memorable films, No Holds Barred.
The film featured Hulk Hogan, Tommy “Tiny” Lister and Kurt Fuller. It was filmed in Georgia, which is also where Bagwell is originally from. As seen in the screenshot down below, someone bearing a striking resemblance to the 5-time WCW World Tag Team Champion was spotted standing behind Hogan’s character, Rip.
As it turns out, it’s actually Bagwell in the scene. WCW and IMPACT Wrestling ring announcer Dave Penzer reached out and said he confirmed it with Buff himself, and that he was in the crowd in the final film.
Someone pointed out that there’s an extra in No Holds Barred who bares quote a resemblance a young Buff Bagwell. Buff is from Georgia, which is where NHB was filmed and he would’ve been about 18 at the time of shooting.
