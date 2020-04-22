Tessa Blanchard Apologizes For Missing Impact Rebellion

Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard took to Twitter today to apologize for missing the Impact Rebellion tapings.

The original Rebellion main event had Tessa defending against Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards in a Triple Threat. The event was changed from a pay-per-view to a two-night TV event due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it was reported that Tessa didn't attend the tapings due to concerns

"I've been in the ring with guys bigger than you and I've beaten guys bigger than you. Scared? No. Staying safe? Yes. To be the best, you've got to beat the best.. and whether you or anyone else likes it, I AM the best in @IMPACTWRESTLING"

And she posted another tweet

I'm sorry to all the fans of @IMPACTWRESTLING that I wasn't there tonight. These times effect each one of us in very different yet very significant ways. I encourage everyone 2 stay home & that includes myself. Great job to everyone who competed tonight. #WeAreAllInThisTogether,"