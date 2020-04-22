Latest SmackDown Hacker Latest Tweet Could Be Linked To WWE Project From 10 Years Ago

WWE SmackDown's mystery hacker has posted a very interesting message on their Twitter account, and now fans are speculating on it being connected to the company's 'Stand Up For WWE' campaignn in 2010.

In a tweet, the video, which included many times to standing up, didn’t give too many clues of who the mystery person is, it did sound like a third different voice from the two prior videos, and now the Hacker’s twitter account has set its co-ordinates, based in Truth or Consquences, New Mexico.

Though fans will recognise this location as the hometown of Cactus Jack, it’s probably just a reference to the hacker’s message of Standing Up for the truth, against those in power.

What’s even more interesting is that the account was reportedly made back in October 2010, when the WWE was promoting their ‘Stand Up For WWE’ campaign, at the same time that Linda McMahon was running for Senate.

As the media coverage of Linda was overwhelmingly negative due to her connections with wrestling, WWE had the campaign to try and encourage WWE fans to support Linda, who would ultimately fail twice to gain a Connecticut Senate Seat, despite WWE’s attempt to weaponise their fanbase in favour of her.

The idea that the hacker or hackers has repurposed one of WWE’s most infamous propaganda campaigns is certainly interesting, as the plot thickens on just who this hacker will be revealed to be.