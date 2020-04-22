WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing Match Reportedly Hated Backstage

The WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton was reportedly hated by those backstage, according to Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer, who described the match as one of the most boring affairs, spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio about the reaction backstage. He said:

"Before I said a word about it, I’d already gotten feedback on it from those internally who hated it more than I did, so even in the company at best it was split and the consensus was it was far too long.”

At over 36 minutes long, the match was by far the longest match over this year's two-night event, and the second-longest WrestleMania match ever, with Bret Vs. Shawn from WrestleMania 12 taking the top spot.

The match also saw the first singles match for Edge, after his retirement from the ring nine years ago, and it's currently unclear when the Rated-R Superstar will compete next.