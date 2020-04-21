Matches Revealed For Next Week’s Night Two Of Impact Rebellion

Impact Wrestling has revealed the matches that will take place on next week’s Night Two of Impact Rebellion which will air on AXS TV next Tuesday.

- Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

- Joey Ryan vs. Cousin Jake

- Full Metal Mayhem: Havok vs. Rosemary

- The fate of the Impact World Championship revealed.

Click here to read night one Impact Rebellion results.

See also:

- A New Champion Crowned During Tonight's Impact Rebellion

- Former Impact Wrestling Star Makes Surprise Return At Rebellion (Spoiler)