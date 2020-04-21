A New Champion Crowned During Tonight's Impact Rebellion

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to become the new X-Division Champion. This is Mack’s first title win in the company since he debuted back in 2018.

In the closing moments of the match, the referee caught Austin trying to steal a pinfall with his feet hooked on the ropes. Following an argument with the ref Ace went up top and hung up Mack on the ropes, but Mack countered with a stunner and then hit a 6-Star Splash for the win.