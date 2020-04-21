Former Impact Wrestling Star Makes Surprise Return At Rebellion (Spoiler)

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

HUGE cannonball in the corner by @steveofcrazzy . #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/wGD3IK9Q27

CRAZZY STEVE is BACK! And he's ready to help make oVe DECAY! #Rebellion @steveofcrazzy pic.twitter.com/37NBnzizcr

Rhino, Dreamer, and Steve defeated oVe, with Rhino gaining the pinfall over Dave Crist.

During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion (Night One) Crazzy Steve made his return as Rhino and Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner for their match against oVe. This is Steve's first match back with Impact since 2017.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

Matches Revealed For Next Week’s Night Two Of Impact Rebellion

Impact Wrestling has revealed the matches that will take place on next week’s Night Two of Impact Rebellion which will air on AXS TV next Tuesda[...] Apr 21 - Impact Wrestling has revealed the matches that will take place on next week’s Night Two of Impact Rebellion which will air on AXS TV next Tuesda[...]

Quick Results From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion (Night One) 4/21

Impact Wrestling held night one of their Rebellion event tonight. Below are the quick results: - Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, & Crazzy Steve defeated oV[...] Apr 21 - Impact Wrestling held night one of their Rebellion event tonight. Below are the quick results: - Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, & Crazzy Steve defeated oV[...]

Eric Bischoff Says WWE and AEW Viewership Is 'Frightening' Right Now

Eric Bischoff recently discussed Coronavirus and the impact it is having on the viewing audience for both WWE and AEW during his most recent podcast. [...] Apr 21 - Eric Bischoff recently discussed Coronavirus and the impact it is having on the viewing audience for both WWE and AEW during his most recent podcast. [...]

A New Champion Crowned During Tonight's Impact Rebellion

During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to become the new X-Division Champion. This is Mack’s first title w[...] Apr 21 - During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to become the new X-Division Champion. This is Mack’s first title w[...]

Former Impact Wrestling Star Makes Surprise Return At Rebellion (Spoiler)

During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion (Night One) Crazzy Steve made his return as Rhino and Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner for their matc[...] Apr 21 - During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion (Night One) Crazzy Steve made his return as Rhino and Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner for their matc[...]

Legendary Referee John Lotz Passed Away Due To Coronavirus Complications

As previously reported, legendary WWWF/WWF referee John Lotz, who was the ref for the Hulk Hogan vs. Iron Sheik match that took place at Madison Squar[...] Apr 21 - As previously reported, legendary WWWF/WWF referee John Lotz, who was the ref for the Hulk Hogan vs. Iron Sheik match that took place at Madison Squar[...]

Women's Tag Team Championship Match Confirmed for Friday's SmackDown

WWE has confirmed that Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be defending their titles against the team of Dana Brooke and forme[...] Apr 21 - WWE has confirmed that Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be defending their titles against the team of Dana Brooke and forme[...]

Veteran Referee Billy Caputo Passes Away

Cauliflower Alley Club announced on their Facebook page that long time referee Billy Caputo has sadly passed away. They posted: "Just received word[...] Apr 21 - Cauliflower Alley Club announced on their Facebook page that long time referee Billy Caputo has sadly passed away. They posted: "Just received word[...]

The Colóns To Appear As Los Matadores At The Legends Of The Ring Convention

Former WWE Superstars Epico and Primo (Eddie and Promo Colón) have been announced for their first post-WWE appearances. The Colóns, who [...] Apr 21 - Former WWE Superstars Epico and Primo (Eddie and Promo Colón) have been announced for their first post-WWE appearances. The Colóns, who [...]

Indie Wrestling Tag Team Calls Out The Revival For Using "The Revolt" Name

"The Revolt" Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood reportedly have heat on the indies for their new tag team name. The North Carolina indie scene are up[...] Apr 21 - "The Revolt" Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood reportedly have heat on the indies for their new tag team name. The North Carolina indie scene are up[...]

WWE RAW At New All-Time Low In Viewership For A Non-Holiday Episode

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.842 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.913 million viewers a[...] Apr 21 - Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.842 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.913 million viewers a[...]

Rob Gronkowski NFL Return Has Been Confirmed

NFL issued a mobile alert this afternoon that confirms the Patriots have agreed to send the retired tight-end and a seventh round Draft pick to the Bu[...] Apr 21 - NFL issued a mobile alert this afternoon that confirms the Patriots have agreed to send the retired tight-end and a seventh round Draft pick to the Bu[...]

WWE Statement In Response To Report Of Coronavirus Complaint From Anonymous Employee

WWE issued a statement on the report of the anonymous complaint and said the accusations are not true. The full statement sent this afternoon is down [...] Apr 21 - WWE issued a statement on the report of the anonymous complaint and said the accusations are not true. The full statement sent this afternoon is down [...]

Natalya And Maria Menounos Announced As WWE Backstage Guests

Maria Menounos and Natalya have been announced as the special guests for tonight's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. Tonig[...] Apr 21 - Maria Menounos and Natalya have been announced as the special guests for tonight's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. Tonig[...]

AEW And WWE Told Talent And Staff They're Not "Forced To Work" During Coronavirus Pandemic

As posted earlier today an anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissio[...] Apr 21 - As posted earlier today an anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissio[...]

Vince McMahon Sued By Former XFL Commissioner & CEO Oliver Luck

Former XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination. He has filed suit against Vince McMahon and is[...] Apr 21 - Former XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination. He has filed suit against Vince McMahon and is[...]

Watch: The Revival Officially Reveal New Name In Teaser Video

A previously reported, WWE released The Revival who have since put out a video confirming their new tag team name. Dash Wilder (now Cash Wheeler) and[...] Apr 21 - A previously reported, WWE released The Revival who have since put out a video confirming their new tag team name. Dash Wilder (now Cash Wheeler) and[...]

SPOILERS: Photos Of WWE's Money In The Bank Setup On The Roof Of WWE HQ Leak

Images have been leaked of WWE's MITB setup. The men's and women's MITB ladder matches for this year's pay-per-view on May 10 will begin on the first[...] Apr 21 - Images have been leaked of WWE's MITB setup. The men's and women's MITB ladder matches for this year's pay-per-view on May 10 will begin on the first[...]

Nia Jax Responds To Criticism Of How She Treated Kairi Sane On WWE Raw

As seen on Monday's Raw, during her match against Kairi San, Nia launched Sane headfirst into the middle turnbuckle on a buckle bomb spot. Jax was cri[...] Apr 21 - As seen on Monday's Raw, during her match against Kairi San, Nia launched Sane headfirst into the middle turnbuckle on a buckle bomb spot. Jax was cri[...]

WWE Were Going To Use Sarah Logan On Last Night's RAW

Despite Sarah Logan being released from WWE last Wednesday, WWE reportedly had plans to use her on last night's live RAW from the [...] Apr 21 - Despite Sarah Logan being released from WWE last Wednesday, WWE reportedly had plans to use her on last night's live RAW from the [...]

Anonymous WWE Employee Says They're Being "Forced To Work" During Coronavirus Pandemic

An anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting [...] Apr 21 - An anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting [...]

Impact Wrestling Hypes Rebellion Special On AXS TV

Impact issued the following: IMPACT’S TWO-PART REBELLION SPECIAL FEATURES KEN SHAMROCK VS. SAMI CALLIHAN IN THE MAIN EVENT, KYLIE RAE VS. KIE[...] Apr 21 - Impact issued the following: IMPACT’S TWO-PART REBELLION SPECIAL FEATURES KEN SHAMROCK VS. SAMI CALLIHAN IN THE MAIN EVENT, KYLIE RAE VS. KIE[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/20/2020)

The following are the results of the April 20, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a MITB Qualif[...] Apr 20 - The following are the results of the April 20, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a MITB Qualif[...]

WWE Raw Results: Rey Mysterio vs. Buddy Murphy: MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murp[...] Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murp[...]