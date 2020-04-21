Women's Tag Team Championship Match Confirmed for Friday's SmackDown

Who will triumph when @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against @CarmellaWWE & @DanaBrookeWWE this FRIDAY on #SmackDown ? https://t.co/nbDVxeijLi pic.twitter.com/gIAlgRXYyy

WWE has confirmed that Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be defending their titles against the team of Dana Brooke and former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

» More News From This Feed

Matches Revealed For Next Week’s Night Two Of Impact Rebellion

Impact Wrestling has revealed the matches that will take place on next week’s Night Two of Impact Rebellion which will air on AXS TV next Tuesday. - Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Tre[...] Apr 21 - Impact Wrestling has revealed the matches that will take place on next week’s Night Two of Impact Rebellion which will air on AXS TV next Tuesday. - Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Tre[...]

Quick Results From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion (Night One) 4/21

Impact Wrestling held night one of their Rebellion event tonight. Below are the quick results: - Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, & Crazzy Steve defeated oVe. - The Rascalz defeated TJP & Bahh & XX[...] Apr 21 - Impact Wrestling held night one of their Rebellion event tonight. Below are the quick results: - Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, & Crazzy Steve defeated oVe. - The Rascalz defeated TJP & Bahh & XX[...]

Eric Bischoff Says WWE and AEW Viewership Is 'Frightening' Right Now

Eric Bischoff recently discussed Coronavirus and the impact it is having on the viewing audience for both WWE and AEW during his most recent podcast. Check out the highlights below. Bischoff on what [...] Apr 21 - Eric Bischoff recently discussed Coronavirus and the impact it is having on the viewing audience for both WWE and AEW during his most recent podcast. Check out the highlights below. Bischoff on what [...]

A New Champion Crowned During Tonight's Impact Rebellion

During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to become the new X-Division Champion. This is Mack’s first title win in the company since he debuted back in 2018. [...] Apr 21 - During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to become the new X-Division Champion. This is Mack’s first title win in the company since he debuted back in 2018. [...]

Former Impact Wrestling Star Makes Surprise Return At Rebellion (Spoiler)

During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion (Night One) Crazzy Steve made his return as Rhino and Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner for their match against oVe. This is Steve's first match back wi[...] Apr 21 - During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion (Night One) Crazzy Steve made his return as Rhino and Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner for their match against oVe. This is Steve's first match back wi[...]

Legendary Referee John Lotz Passed Away Due To Coronavirus Complications

As previously reported, legendary WWWF/WWF referee John Lotz, who was the ref for the Hulk Hogan vs. Iron Sheik match that took place at Madison Square Garden recently passed away aged 86. The match g[...] Apr 21 - As previously reported, legendary WWWF/WWF referee John Lotz, who was the ref for the Hulk Hogan vs. Iron Sheik match that took place at Madison Square Garden recently passed away aged 86. The match g[...]

Women's Tag Team Championship Match Confirmed for Friday's SmackDown

WWE has confirmed that Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be defending their titles against the team of Dana Brooke and former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella on this week[...] Apr 21 - WWE has confirmed that Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be defending their titles against the team of Dana Brooke and former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella on this week[...]

Veteran Referee Billy Caputo Passes Away

Cauliflower Alley Club announced on their Facebook page that long time referee Billy Caputo has sadly passed away. They posted: "Just received word that long time referee Billy Caputo passed away t[...] Apr 21 - Cauliflower Alley Club announced on their Facebook page that long time referee Billy Caputo has sadly passed away. They posted: "Just received word that long time referee Billy Caputo passed away t[...]

The Colóns To Appear As Los Matadores At The Legends Of The Ring Convention

Former WWE Superstars Epico and Primo (Eddie and Promo Colón) have been announced for their first post-WWE appearances. The Colóns, who were released last Wednesday from their WWE deals,[...] Apr 21 - Former WWE Superstars Epico and Primo (Eddie and Promo Colón) have been announced for their first post-WWE appearances. The Colóns, who were released last Wednesday from their WWE deals,[...]

Indie Wrestling Tag Team Calls Out The Revival For Using "The Revolt" Name

"The Revolt" Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood reportedly have heat on the indies for their new tag team name. The North Carolina indie scene are upset about the name as Konley and Riley have invest[...] Apr 21 - "The Revolt" Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood reportedly have heat on the indies for their new tag team name. The North Carolina indie scene are upset about the name as Konley and Riley have invest[...]

WWE RAW At New All-Time Low In Viewership For A Non-Holiday Episode

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.842 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.913 million viewers and a new all-time low in viewership for a non-holi[...] Apr 21 - Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.842 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.913 million viewers and a new all-time low in viewership for a non-holi[...]

Rob Gronkowski NFL Return Has Been Confirmed

NFL issued a mobile alert this afternoon that confirms the Patriots have agreed to send the retired tight-end and a seventh round Draft pick to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth round pick. We should[...] Apr 21 - NFL issued a mobile alert this afternoon that confirms the Patriots have agreed to send the retired tight-end and a seventh round Draft pick to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth round pick. We should[...]

WWE Statement In Response To Report Of Coronavirus Complaint From Anonymous Employee

WWE issued a statement on the report of the anonymous complaint and said the accusations are not true. The full statement sent this afternoon is down below. WWE and AEW both told staff and talent if [...] Apr 21 - WWE issued a statement on the report of the anonymous complaint and said the accusations are not true. The full statement sent this afternoon is down below. WWE and AEW both told staff and talent if [...]

Natalya And Maria Menounos Announced As WWE Backstage Guests

Maria Menounos and Natalya have been announced as the special guests for tonight's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. Tonight's show will also feature an all-women's panel w[...] Apr 21 - Maria Menounos and Natalya have been announced as the special guests for tonight's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. Tonight's show will also feature an all-women's panel w[...]

AEW And WWE Told Talent And Staff They're Not "Forced To Work" During Coronavirus Pandemic

As posted earlier today an anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting and spoke out against the ongoing WWE[...] Apr 21 - As posted earlier today an anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting and spoke out against the ongoing WWE[...]

Vince McMahon Sued By Former XFL Commissioner & CEO Oliver Luck

Former XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination. He has filed suit against Vince McMahon and is claiming he was wrongfully terminated after the l[...] Apr 21 - Former XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination. He has filed suit against Vince McMahon and is claiming he was wrongfully terminated after the l[...]

Watch: The Revival Officially Reveal New Name In Teaser Video

A previously reported, WWE released The Revival who have since put out a video confirming their new tag team name. Dash Wilder (now Cash Wheeler) and Scott Dawson (now Dax Harwood) posted the video w[...] Apr 21 - A previously reported, WWE released The Revival who have since put out a video confirming their new tag team name. Dash Wilder (now Cash Wheeler) and Scott Dawson (now Dax Harwood) posted the video w[...]

SPOILERS: Photos Of WWE's Money In The Bank Setup On The Roof Of WWE HQ Leak

Images have been leaked of WWE's MITB setup. The men's and women's MITB ladder matches for this year's pay-per-view on May 10 will begin on the first floor of WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The partici[...] Apr 21 - Images have been leaked of WWE's MITB setup. The men's and women's MITB ladder matches for this year's pay-per-view on May 10 will begin on the first floor of WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The partici[...]

Nia Jax Responds To Criticism Of How She Treated Kairi Sane On WWE Raw

As seen on Monday's Raw, during her match against Kairi San, Nia launched Sane headfirst into the middle turnbuckle on a buckle bomb spot. Jax was criticized on social media for how she threw Sane int[...] Apr 21 - As seen on Monday's Raw, during her match against Kairi San, Nia launched Sane headfirst into the middle turnbuckle on a buckle bomb spot. Jax was criticized on social media for how she threw Sane int[...]

WWE Were Going To Use Sarah Logan On Last Night's RAW

Despite Sarah Logan being released from WWE last Wednesday, WWE reportedly had plans to use her on last night's live RAW from the Performance Center. She was scheduled to be on la[...] Apr 21 - Despite Sarah Logan being released from WWE last Wednesday, WWE reportedly had plans to use her on last night's live RAW from the Performance Center. She was scheduled to be on la[...]

Anonymous WWE Employee Says They're Being "Forced To Work" During Coronavirus Pandemic

An anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting and spoke out against the ongoing WWE tapings from[...] Apr 21 - An anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting and spoke out against the ongoing WWE tapings from[...]

Impact Wrestling Hypes Rebellion Special On AXS TV

Impact issued the following: IMPACT’S TWO-PART REBELLION SPECIAL FEATURES KEN SHAMROCK VS. SAMI CALLIHAN IN THE MAIN EVENT, KYLIE RAE VS. KIERA HOGAN AND MORE—TUESDAY, APRIL 21 AT 8 P.M[...] Apr 21 - Impact issued the following: IMPACT’S TWO-PART REBELLION SPECIAL FEATURES KEN SHAMROCK VS. SAMI CALLIHAN IN THE MAIN EVENT, KYLIE RAE VS. KIERA HOGAN AND MORE—TUESDAY, APRIL 21 AT 8 P.M[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/20/2020)

The following are the results of the April 20, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a MITB Qualifying Match 2. Shayna Baszler defeated Indi Hartwe[...] Apr 20 - The following are the results of the April 20, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a MITB Qualifying Match 2. Shayna Baszler defeated Indi Hartwe[...]

WWE Raw Results: Rey Mysterio vs. Buddy Murphy: MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. [...] Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. [...]