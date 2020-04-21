WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Women's Tag Team Championship Match Confirmed for Friday's SmackDown
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 21, 2020
WWE has confirmed that Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be defending their titles against the team of Dana Brooke and former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown.
Apr 21 - Impact Wrestling has revealed the matches that will take place on next week’s Night Two of Impact Rebellion which will air on AXS TV next Tuesday. - Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Tre[...]
Apr 21 - Eric Bischoff recently discussed Coronavirus and the impact it is having on the viewing audience for both WWE and AEW during his most recent podcast. Check out the highlights below. Bischoff on what [...]
Apr 21 - During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to become the new X-Division Champion. This is Mack’s first title win in the company since he debuted back in 2018. [...]
Apr 21 - During tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion (Night One) Crazzy Steve made his return as Rhino and Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner for their match against oVe. This is Steve's first match back wi[...]
Apr 21 - As previously reported, legendary WWWF/WWF referee John Lotz, who was the ref for the Hulk Hogan vs. Iron Sheik match that took place at Madison Square Garden recently passed away aged 86. The match g[...]
Apr 21
Veteran Referee Billy Caputo Passes Away Cauliflower Alley Club announced on their Facebook page that long time referee Billy Caputo has sadly passed away. They posted: "Just received word that long time referee Billy Caputo passed away t[...]
Apr 21 - "The Revolt" Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood reportedly have heat on the indies for their new tag team name. The North Carolina indie scene are upset about the name as Konley and Riley have invest[...]
Apr 21 - Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.842 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.913 million viewers and a new all-time low in viewership for a non-holi[...]
Apr 21
Rob Gronkowski NFL Return Has Been Confirmed NFL issued a mobile alert this afternoon that confirms the Patriots have agreed to send the retired tight-end and a seventh round Draft pick to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth round pick. We should[...]
Apr 21 - WWE issued a statement on the report of the anonymous complaint and said the accusations are not true. The full statement sent this afternoon is down below. WWE and AEW both told staff and talent if [...]
Apr 21 - As posted earlier today an anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting and spoke out against the ongoing WWE[...]
Apr 21 - Former XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination. He has filed suit against Vince McMahon and is claiming he was wrongfully terminated after the l[...]
Apr 21 - A previously reported, WWE released The Revival who have since put out a video confirming their new tag team name. Dash Wilder (now Cash Wheeler) and Scott Dawson (now Dax Harwood) posted the video w[...]
Apr 21 - Images have been leaked of WWE's MITB setup. The men's and women's MITB ladder matches for this year's pay-per-view on May 10 will begin on the first floor of WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The partici[...]
Apr 21 - As seen on Monday's Raw, during her match against Kairi San, Nia launched Sane headfirst into the middle turnbuckle on a buckle bomb spot. Jax was criticized on social media for how she threw Sane int[...]
Apr 21 - An anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting and spoke out against the ongoing WWE tapings from[...]
Apr 21 - Impact issued the following: IMPACT’S TWO-PART REBELLION SPECIAL FEATURES KEN SHAMROCK VS. SAMI CALLIHAN IN THE MAIN EVENT, KYLIE RAE VS. KIERA HOGAN AND MORE—TUESDAY, APRIL 21 AT 8 P.M[...]
Apr 20
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/20/2020) The following are the results of the April 20, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a MITB Qualifying Match 2. Shayna Baszler defeated Indi Hartwe[...]
Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.
[...]
Apr 20 - Apollo Crews picked up a victory over former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. As a result of his win, Crews has advance[...]