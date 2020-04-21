Indie Wrestling Tag Team Calls Out The Revival For Using "The Revolt" Name

"The Revolt" Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood reportedly have heat on the indies for their new tag team name.

The North Carolina indie scene are upset about the name as Konley and Riley have invested in using and merchandising The Revolt for some time. It was also stated that since Wheeler and Harwood are from the Carolinas, this is seen as personal because "one of their own" did this to working indie talents.

The report added that it is entirely possible that Wheeler and Harwood weren't aware of the name being used by Konley and Riley as they have been wrapped up WWE for some time now.

Riley also tweeted

"Hey @DaxHarwood and @CashWheelerFTR! If ya need ideas for merch or gear or anything we got 5 years worth it just boppin' around!"

Konley tweeted

"I gotta say. Its a real good name. Almost like a tag team should have been doing it years ago. #Revolt"

Konley also linked to a promo they did and wrote

"Imitation really isn't the best form of flattery #revolt #ftr"

They have not responded to the complaints as of this writing.

