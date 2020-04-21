WWE RAW At New All-Time Low In Viewership For A Non-Holiday Episode

Special Report with Bret Baier finished #1 for the night in viewership with 5.017 million viewers and #5 in the key 18-49 demo rating with a .52. Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta with a .55 finished at #3.

Hour one drew 1.940 million viewers and a .59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic (good for #1 on cable for the night), hour two drew 1.866 million viewers and a .56 rating (good for #2 on cable for the night), and hour three drew 1.720 million viewers and a .54 rating (good for #4 on cable for the night).

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.842 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.913 million viewers and a new all-time low in viewership for a non-holiday episode in RAW history.

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.842 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.913 million viewers and a new all-time low in viewership for a non-holi[...] Apr 21 - Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.842 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.913 million viewers and a new all-time low in viewership for a non-holi[...]

NFL issued a mobile alert this afternoon that confirms the Patriots have agreed to send the retired tight-end and a seventh round Draft pick to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth round pick. We should[...] Apr 21 - NFL issued a mobile alert this afternoon that confirms the Patriots have agreed to send the retired tight-end and a seventh round Draft pick to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth round pick. We should[...]

WWE issued a statement on the report of the anonymous complaint and said the accusations are not true. The full statement sent this afternoon is down below. WWE and AEW both told staff and talent if [...] Apr 21 - WWE issued a statement on the report of the anonymous complaint and said the accusations are not true. The full statement sent this afternoon is down below. WWE and AEW both told staff and talent if [...]

Maria Menounos and Natalya have been announced as the special guests for tonight's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. Tonight's show will also feature an all-women's panel w[...] Apr 21 - Maria Menounos and Natalya have been announced as the special guests for tonight's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. Tonight's show will also feature an all-women's panel w[...]

As posted earlier today an anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting and spoke out against the ongoing WWE[...] Apr 21 - As posted earlier today an anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting and spoke out against the ongoing WWE[...]

Former XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination. He has filed suit against Vince McMahon and is claiming he was wrongfully terminated after the l[...] Apr 21 - Former XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination. He has filed suit against Vince McMahon and is claiming he was wrongfully terminated after the l[...]

A previously reported, WWE released The Revival who have since put out a video confirming their new tag team name. Dash Wilder (now Cash Wheeler) and Scott Dawson (now Dax Harwood) posted the video w[...] Apr 21 - A previously reported, WWE released The Revival who have since put out a video confirming their new tag team name. Dash Wilder (now Cash Wheeler) and Scott Dawson (now Dax Harwood) posted the video w[...]

Images have been leaked of WWE's MITB setup. The men's and women's MITB ladder matches for this year's pay-per-view on May 10 will begin on the first floor of WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The partici[...] Apr 21 - Images have been leaked of WWE's MITB setup. The men's and women's MITB ladder matches for this year's pay-per-view on May 10 will begin on the first floor of WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The partici[...]

As seen on Monday's Raw, during her match against Kairi San, Nia launched Sane headfirst into the middle turnbuckle on a buckle bomb spot. Jax was criticized on social media for how she threw Sane int[...] Apr 21 - As seen on Monday's Raw, during her match against Kairi San, Nia launched Sane headfirst into the middle turnbuckle on a buckle bomb spot. Jax was criticized on social media for how she threw Sane int[...]

Despite Sarah Logan being released from WWE last Wednesday, WWE reportedly had plans to use her on last night's live RAW from the Performance Center. She was scheduled to be on la[...] Apr 21 - Despite Sarah Logan being released from WWE last Wednesday, WWE reportedly had plans to use her on last night's live RAW from the Performance Center. She was scheduled to be on la[...]

An anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting and spoke out against the ongoing WWE tapings from[...] Apr 21 - An anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting and spoke out against the ongoing WWE tapings from[...]

Impact issued the following: IMPACT’S TWO-PART REBELLION SPECIAL FEATURES KEN SHAMROCK VS. SAMI CALLIHAN IN THE MAIN EVENT, KYLIE RAE VS. KIERA HOGAN AND MORE—TUESDAY, APRIL 21 AT 8 P.M[...] Apr 21 - Impact issued the following: IMPACT’S TWO-PART REBELLION SPECIAL FEATURES KEN SHAMROCK VS. SAMI CALLIHAN IN THE MAIN EVENT, KYLIE RAE VS. KIERA HOGAN AND MORE—TUESDAY, APRIL 21 AT 8 P.M[...]

The following are the results of the April 20, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a MITB Qualifying Match 2. Shayna Baszler defeated Indi Hartwe[...] Apr 20 - The following are the results of the April 20, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a MITB Qualifying Match 2. Shayna Baszler defeated Indi Hartwe[...]

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. [...] Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. [...]

Apollo Crews picked up a victory over former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. As a result of his win, Crews has advance[...] Apr 20 - Apollo Crews picked up a victory over former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. As a result of his win, Crews has advance[...]

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins to a match at Money in the Bank. "The Monday Night Messiah" accepted the challenge later on in th[...] Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins to a match at Money in the Bank. "The Monday Night Messiah" accepted the challenge later on in th[...]

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory with the Black Mass Kick to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It's a[...] Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory with the Black Mass Kick to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It's a[...]

It's been announced that WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H will be a guest on this week's episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. This Thursday, #Th[...] Apr 20 - It's been announced that WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H will be a guest on this week's episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. This Thursday, #Th[...]

It's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will square off against former Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw: JUST ANNOUNCED: #WWEChampion @DM[...] Apr 20 - It's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will square off against former Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw: JUST ANNOUNCED: #WWEChampion @DM[...]

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: How will Drew McIntyre respond to Seth Rollins’ attack? Rey Mysteri[...] Apr 20 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: How will Drew McIntyre respond to Seth Rollins’ attack? Rey Mysteri[...]

Matt Hardy helped out an AEW fan seeking to propose to his girlfriend by way of a video cut into an episode of Dynamite. Hardy shared a clip of a man named Mike, who asked for his help in proposing to[...] Apr 20 - Matt Hardy helped out an AEW fan seeking to propose to his girlfriend by way of a video cut into an episode of Dynamite. Hardy shared a clip of a man named Mike, who asked for his help in proposing to[...]

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry recounted meeting former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan for the first time. “Going to the Olympics in 1996, I was friends with Charl[...] Apr 20 - On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry recounted meeting former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan for the first time. “Going to the Olympics in 1996, I was friends with Charl[...]

The Rock, Issa Rae and Dany Garcia will be executive producing a new series for HBO on the creation of a backyard wrestling promotion, according to Variety. It's titled "TRE CNT" for "TRE COUNT"[...] Apr 20 - The Rock, Issa Rae and Dany Garcia will be executive producing a new series for HBO on the creation of a backyard wrestling promotion, according to Variety. It's titled "TRE CNT" for "TRE COUNT"[...]

Charles Wright (The Godfather's real life name) hasn't stopped The Godfather gimmick as he lives in Las Vegas and runs a Gentleman's Club. He talked about what his life in Vegas is like at the mo[...] Apr 20 - Charles Wright (The Godfather's real life name) hasn't stopped The Godfather gimmick as he lives in Las Vegas and runs a Gentleman's Club. He talked about what his life in Vegas is like at the mo[...]