Rob Gronkowski NFL Return Has Been Confirmed

NFL issued a mobile alert this afternoon that confirms the Patriots have agreed to send the retired tight-end and a seventh round Draft pick to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth round pick.

We should know more about Rob's NFL future later this week. He still has 1 year and $10 million left on his NFL contract with the Patriots.

He recently signed a deal with WWE, reportedly to wrestle for the company. He had been rumored for a big match at SummerSlam in Boston this August, but there's no word yet on how this will change things.