Rob Gronkowski NFL Return Has Been Confirmed
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 21, 2020
NFL issued a mobile alert this afternoon that confirms the Patriots have agreed to send the retired tight-end and a seventh round Draft pick to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth round pick.
We should know more about Rob's NFL future later this week. He still has 1 year and $10 million left on his NFL contract with the Patriots.
He recently signed a deal with WWE, reportedly to wrestle for the company. He had been rumored for a big match at SummerSlam in Boston this August, but there's no word yet on how this will change things.
https://wrestlr.me/62829/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 21
Apr 21 - Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.842 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.913 million viewers a[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - NFL issued a mobile alert this afternoon that confirms the Patriots have agreed to send the retired tight-end and a seventh round Draft pick to the Bu[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - WWE issued a statement on the report of the anonymous complaint and said the accusations are not true. The full statement sent this afternoon is down [...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Maria Menounos and Natalya have been announced as the special guests for tonight's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. Tonig[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - As posted earlier today an anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissio[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Former XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination. He has filed suit against Vince McMahon and is[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - A previously reported, WWE released The Revival who have since put out a video confirming their new tag team name. Dash Wilder (now Cash Wheeler) and[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Images have been leaked of WWE's MITB setup. The men's and women's MITB ladder matches for this year's pay-per-view on May 10 will begin on the first[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - As seen on Monday's Raw, during her match against Kairi San, Nia launched Sane headfirst into the middle turnbuckle on a buckle bomb spot. Jax was cri[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Despite Sarah Logan being released from WWE last Wednesday, WWE reportedly had plans to use her on last night's live RAW from the [...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - An anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting [...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Impact issued the following: IMPACT’S TWO-PART REBELLION SPECIAL FEATURES KEN SHAMROCK VS. SAMI CALLIHAN IN THE MAIN EVENT, KYLIE RAE VS. KIE[...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - The following are the results of the April 20, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a MITB Qualif[...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murp[...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - Apollo Crews picked up a victory over former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) on tonight's episode of Monday Ni[...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins to a match at Money in the Bank. "The Monday Ni[...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory with the Black Mass Kick to qualify for t[...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - It's been announced that WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H will be a guest on this week's episode of WWE After the [...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - It's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will square off against former Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza on tonight's episode of Mon[...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: How will Drew McIntyre r[...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - Matt Hardy helped out an AEW fan seeking to propose to his girlfriend by way of a video cut into an episode of Dynamite. Hardy shared a clip of a man [...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry recounted meeting former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan for the first time. “Going[...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - The Rock, Issa Rae and Dany Garcia will be executive producing a new series for HBO on the creation of a backyard wrestling promotion, according to&nb[...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - Charles Wright (The Godfather's real life name) hasn't stopped The Godfather gimmick as he lives in Las Vegas and runs a Gentleman's Club. He tal[...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening. Maverick was released by WWE last wee[...]