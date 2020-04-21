AEW And WWE Told Talent And Staff They're Not "Forced To Work" During Coronavirus Pandemic

As posted earlier today an anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting and spoke out against the ongoing WWE tapings from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, FL. A WWE employee named "John" submitted public comment that said they're being "forced to work" the WWE TV tapings, despite the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

"John" reportedly said he's unable to speak out and feels he will be fired from WWE if he approaches his higher-ups.

Regarding the suspected employee complaint, Wrestlevotes reports that a direct source in the know stressed that employees have not been forced to work during the pandemic.

The exact quote provided was...

"They have not FORCED anyone to work during this time."

Multiple sources in the know stated that both WWE and AEW officials have informed talent and staff that they did not have to work during the COVID-19 outbreak if they didn't feel comfortable doing so, and that their decisions would not be held against them in the future.