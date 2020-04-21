Watch: The Revival Officially Reveal New Name In Teaser Video

A previously reported, WWE released The Revival who have since put out a video confirming their new tag team name.

Dash Wilder (now Cash Wheeler) and Scott Dawson (now Dax Harwood) posted the video which featured the words, "Resist" "Revive" and "Revolt" before it ended with "Fear The Revolt" a play on the FTR catchphrase from "Being the Elite".

So it appears they will be going by the name "The Revolt" going forward.

They are strongly rumored to at some stage join All Elite Wrestling.