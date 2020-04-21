SPOILERS: Photos Of WWE's Money In The Bank Setup On The Roof Of WWE HQ Leak

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Images have been leaked of WWE's MITB setup.

The men's and women's MITB ladder matches for this year's pay-per-view on May 10 will begin on the first floor of WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The participants will fight through the next three floors, to the roof of Titan Tower, and that's where the briefcases will be waiting.

You can see in the leaked photos below that WWE had ladders and a ring set up on the roof of the building in Stamford. At least some content for Money In the Bank, which airs live on May 10, was reportedly filmed a week or two ago at WWE HQ.