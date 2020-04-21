Anonymous WWE Employee Says They're Being "Forced To Work" During Coronavirus Pandemic

An anonymous WWE employee named "John" submitted public comments at Tuesday's Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting and spoke out against the ongoing WWE tapings from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Local news reporter Jon Alba noted that a WWE employee named "John" submitted public comment that said they're being "forced to work" the WWE TV tapings, despite the coronavirus stay-at-home orders. "John" reportedly said he's unable to speak out and feels he will be fired from WWE if he approaches his higher-ups.

"John" adds that despite sanitary precautions at The Performance Center, employees are unable to maintain social distancing at TV tapings, and they have to touch others. They've requested the government shut down WWE tapings so everyone can follow social distancing rules without fear of losing their jobs, according to Alba's report.

Jon Alba's statement:

"While there isn't really way to verify this is 100% absolutely a #WWE employee given the nature of the complaint, it should be noted there have been several within the company who have expressed concern, many privately, over the tapings continuing."

Jon Alba said he reached out to AEW last week and asked if they intend to run shows in Florida or not, but they have not responded to his request for comments.