. @reymysterio takes down @WWE_Murphy to secure his position in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/K2Q4LNnpr1

One will advance to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match as @reymysterio battles @WWE_Murphy on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/89qTJPiC1U

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.

Impact Wrestling Hypes Rebellion Special On AXS TV

Impact issued the following: IMPACT’S TWO-PART REBELLION SPECIAL FEATURES KEN SHAMROCK VS. SAMI CALLIHAN IN THE MAIN EVENT, KYLIE RAE VS. KIE[...] Apr 21 - Impact issued the following: IMPACT’S TWO-PART REBELLION SPECIAL FEATURES KEN SHAMROCK VS. SAMI CALLIHAN IN THE MAIN EVENT, KYLIE RAE VS. KIE[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/20/2020)

The following are the results of the April 20, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a MITB Qualif[...] Apr 20 - The following are the results of the April 20, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a MITB Qualif[...]

WWE Raw Results: Rey Mysterio vs. Buddy Murphy: MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murp[...] Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murp[...]

WWE Raw Results: Crews vs. MVP: MITB Qualifying Match

Apollo Crews picked up a victory over former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) on tonight's episode of Monday Ni[...] Apr 20 - Apollo Crews picked up a victory over former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) on tonight's episode of Monday Ni[...]

WWE Championship Match Confirmed for Money in the Bank

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins to a match at Money in the Bank. "The Monday Ni[...] Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins to a match at Money in the Bank. "The Monday Ni[...]

WWE Raw Results: Black vs. Theory: MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory with the Black Mass Kick to qualify for t[...] Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory with the Black Mass Kick to qualify for t[...]

WWE COO Triple H Announced for This Week's Episode of After the Bell w/ Corey Graves

It's been announced that WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H will be a guest on this week's episode of WWE After the [...] Apr 20 - It's been announced that WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H will be a guest on this week's episode of WWE After the [...]

Another Match Announced for Tonight's Raw: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre In Action

It's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will square off against former Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza on tonight's episode of Mon[...] Apr 20 - It's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will square off against former Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza on tonight's episode of Mon[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (04/20/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: How will Drew McIntyre r[...] Apr 20 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: How will Drew McIntyre r[...]

Matt Hardy Helps A Fan Propose To His Girlfriend While Watching AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy helped out an AEW fan seeking to propose to his girlfriend by way of a video cut into an episode of Dynamite. Hardy shared a clip of a man [...] Apr 20 - Matt Hardy helped out an AEW fan seeking to propose to his girlfriend by way of a video cut into an episode of Dynamite. Hardy shared a clip of a man [...]

Mark Henry Remembers Meeting Michael Jordan And Saying "Who The F— Are You?" In 1996

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry recounted meeting former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan for the first time. “Going[...] Apr 20 - On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry recounted meeting former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan for the first time. “Going[...]

The Rock Is Working On A Backyard Wrestling Series For HBO

The Rock, Issa Rae and Dany Garcia will be executive producing a new series for HBO on the creation of a backyard wrestling promotion, according to&nb[...] Apr 20 - The Rock, Issa Rae and Dany Garcia will be executive producing a new series for HBO on the creation of a backyard wrestling promotion, according to&nb[...]

The Godfather Claims Vince McMahon Is "Up On The Times" With Marijuana

Charles Wright (The Godfather's real life name) hasn't stopped The Godfather gimmick as he lives in Las Vegas and runs a Gentleman's Club. He tal[...] Apr 20 - Charles Wright (The Godfather's real life name) hasn't stopped The Godfather gimmick as he lives in Las Vegas and runs a Gentleman's Club. He tal[...]

Drake Maverick Has Announcement Later Tonight?

Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening. Maverick was released by WWE last wee[...] Apr 20 - Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening. Maverick was released by WWE last wee[...]

Reason WWE Brought Liv Morgan Back During The Lana And Bobby Lashley Wedding

WWE reportedly had no major plans for Lana and Liv Morgan when Liv returned to WWE TV during the RAW wedding episode in [...] Apr 20 - WWE reportedly had no major plans for Lana and Liv Morgan when Liv returned to WWE TV during the RAW wedding episode in [...]

Drew Gulak Discusses Feeling Like He Inspired Daniel Bryan

Drew Gulak made an appearance on “After The Bell”. Drew Gulak spoke on feeling like his work in the Cruiserweight Classic inspired D[...] Apr 20 - Drew Gulak made an appearance on “After The Bell”. Drew Gulak spoke on feeling like his work in the Cruiserweight Classic inspired D[...]

Jim Ross Says WWE Missed The Boat On Rusev And AEW Should Sign Rusev

Jim Ross did an episode with AdFreeShows.com and stated WWE "missed" on the now released Rusev, and urges AEW to sign him to a contract. "I think t[...] Apr 20 - Jim Ross did an episode with AdFreeShows.com and stated WWE "missed" on the now released Rusev, and urges AEW to sign him to a contract. "I think t[...]

Superstar Recently Released From WWE Could Appear On Tonight’s Raw

Ryan Satin, WWE Backstage reporter noted on Twitter that a Superstar who has been released from the company could be appearing tonight’s episode[...] Apr 20 - Ryan Satin, WWE Backstage reporter noted on Twitter that a Superstar who has been released from the company could be appearing tonight’s episode[...]

MLW Annnouces New Deal With Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation

Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that it has signed a new deal with the multi-language channel MBC (Mauritius Broadcasting Corp[...] Apr 20 - Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that it has signed a new deal with the multi-language channel MBC (Mauritius Broadcasting Corp[...]

Legendary WWF Referee Jack Lotz Passes Away

Legendary referee Jack Lotz has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Lotz originally joined Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation [...] Apr 20 - Legendary referee Jack Lotz has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Lotz originally joined Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation [...]

New Details Emerge Of Howard Finkel's Health Before His Passing

Tommy Dreamer recently discussed the death of Howard Finkel and his health during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, he revealed that Finkel didn't s[...] Apr 20 - Tommy Dreamer recently discussed the death of Howard Finkel and his health during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, he revealed that Finkel didn't s[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstars To Make Announcement During Tonight's Raw

As previously reported, Mike and Maria Kanellis were recently released by WWE. The couple has been very vocal about their release on their social med[...] Apr 20 - As previously reported, Mike and Maria Kanellis were recently released by WWE. The couple has been very vocal about their release on their social med[...]

CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018)

CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018) This week on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood the Special Event from China (2018) was aired. [...] Apr 20 - CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018) This week on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood the Special Event from China (2018) was aired. [...]

Taz On If He Continues To Keep In Touch With Paul Heyman

On AEW Unrestricted Tony Schiavone asked Taz about his relationship with Paul Heyman. Taz praised Heyman and talked about why he left ECW for WWE. [...] Apr 19 - On AEW Unrestricted Tony Schiavone asked Taz about his relationship with Paul Heyman. Taz praised Heyman and talked about why he left ECW for WWE. [...]