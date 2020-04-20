WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Raw Results: Rey Mysterio vs. Buddy Murphy: MITB Qualifying Match
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 20, 2020
On tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.
