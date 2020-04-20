WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Championship Match Confirmed for Money in the Bank
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 20, 2020
On tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins to a match at Money in the Bank. "The Monday Night Messiah" accepted the challenge later on in the night, making the WWE Championship Match official for the pay-per-view.
