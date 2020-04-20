Matt Hardy Helps A Fan Propose To His Girlfriend While Watching AEW Dynamite

This is Mike ( @ShaffeTrain ) & Dusti ( @DustiKempf ), who are both big @AEWrestling fans & watch @AEWonTNT religiously weekly. Dusti assumed they were just watching #AEWDynamite like normal, but Mike had me help him to propose to her. This was MAGNIFICENT! pic.twitter.com/ulSRlt58a3

As you can see in the video, the two are watching Dynamite when a Hardy video appears which starts off as sounding like a promo against Chris Jericho. It references Cody and Dusty Rhodes, using that as the in to direct his attention to Dusti and Mike. He asks if Dusti accepts Mike’s proposal and Mike proceeds to propose, which she says yes to.

Matt Hardy helped out an AEW fan seeking to propose to his girlfriend by way of a video cut into an episode of Dynamite. Hardy shared a clip of a man named Mike, who asked for his help in proposing to his girlfriend Dusti.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/20/2020)

The following are the results of the April 20, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a MITB Qualifying Match 2. Shayna Baszler defeated Indi Hartwe[...] Apr 20 - The following are the results of the April 20, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a MITB Qualifying Match 2. Shayna Baszler defeated Indi Hartwe[...]

WWE Raw Results: Rey Mysterio vs. Buddy Murphy: MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. [...] Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. [...]

WWE Raw Results: Crews vs. MVP: MITB Qualifying Match

Apollo Crews picked up a victory over former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. As a result of his win, Crews has advance[...] Apr 20 - Apollo Crews picked up a victory over former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. As a result of his win, Crews has advance[...]

WWE Championship Match Confirmed for Money in the Bank

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins to a match at Money in the Bank. "The Monday Night Messiah" accepted the challenge later on in th[...] Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins to a match at Money in the Bank. "The Monday Night Messiah" accepted the challenge later on in th[...]

WWE Raw Results: Black vs. Theory: MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory with the Black Mass Kick to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It's a[...] Apr 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory with the Black Mass Kick to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It's a[...]

WWE COO Triple H Announced for This Week's Episode of After the Bell w/ Corey Graves

It's been announced that WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H will be a guest on this week's episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. This Thursday, #Th[...] Apr 20 - It's been announced that WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H will be a guest on this week's episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. This Thursday, #Th[...]

Another Match Announced for Tonight's Raw: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre In Action

It's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will square off against former Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw: JUST ANNOUNCED: #WWEChampion @DM[...] Apr 20 - It's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will square off against former Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw: JUST ANNOUNCED: #WWEChampion @DM[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (04/20/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: How will Drew McIntyre respond to Seth Rollins’ attack? Rey Mysteri[...] Apr 20 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: How will Drew McIntyre respond to Seth Rollins’ attack? Rey Mysteri[...]

Matt Hardy Helps A Fan Propose To His Girlfriend While Watching AEW Dynamite

Mark Henry Remembers Meeting Michael Jordan And Saying "Who The F— Are You?" In 1996

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry recounted meeting former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan for the first time. “Going to the Olympics in 1996, I was friends with Charl[...] Apr 20 - On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry recounted meeting former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan for the first time. “Going to the Olympics in 1996, I was friends with Charl[...]

The Rock Is Working On A Backyard Wrestling Series For HBO

The Rock, Issa Rae and Dany Garcia will be executive producing a new series for HBO on the creation of a backyard wrestling promotion, according to Variety. It's titled "TRE CNT" for "TRE COUNT"[...] Apr 20 - The Rock, Issa Rae and Dany Garcia will be executive producing a new series for HBO on the creation of a backyard wrestling promotion, according to Variety. It's titled "TRE CNT" for "TRE COUNT"[...]

The Godfather Claims Vince McMahon Is "Up On The Times" With Marijuana

Charles Wright (The Godfather's real life name) hasn't stopped The Godfather gimmick as he lives in Las Vegas and runs a Gentleman's Club. He talked about what his life in Vegas is like at the mo[...] Apr 20 - Charles Wright (The Godfather's real life name) hasn't stopped The Godfather gimmick as he lives in Las Vegas and runs a Gentleman's Club. He talked about what his life in Vegas is like at the mo[...]

Drake Maverick Has Announcement Later Tonight?

Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening. Maverick was released by WWE last week and took to Twitter today and teased that he wil[...] Apr 20 - Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening. Maverick was released by WWE last week and took to Twitter today and teased that he wil[...]

Reason WWE Brought Liv Morgan Back During The Lana And Bobby Lashley Wedding

WWE reportedly had no major plans for Lana and Liv Morgan when Liv returned to WWE TV during the RAW wedding episode in late December. Speculation was running on what WW[...] Apr 20 - WWE reportedly had no major plans for Lana and Liv Morgan when Liv returned to WWE TV during the RAW wedding episode in late December. Speculation was running on what WW[...]

Drew Gulak Discusses Feeling Like He Inspired Daniel Bryan

Drew Gulak made an appearance on “After The Bell”. Drew Gulak spoke on feeling like his work in the Cruiserweight Classic inspired Daniel Bryan. Here’s what he had to say: "[...] Apr 20 - Drew Gulak made an appearance on “After The Bell”. Drew Gulak spoke on feeling like his work in the Cruiserweight Classic inspired Daniel Bryan. Here’s what he had to say: "[...]

Jim Ross Says WWE Missed The Boat On Rusev And AEW Should Sign Rusev

Jim Ross did an episode with AdFreeShows.com and stated WWE "missed" on the now released Rusev, and urges AEW to sign him to a contract. "I think that Rusev is the kind of guy that you can bring in[...] Apr 20 - Jim Ross did an episode with AdFreeShows.com and stated WWE "missed" on the now released Rusev, and urges AEW to sign him to a contract. "I think that Rusev is the kind of guy that you can bring in[...]

Superstar Recently Released From WWE Could Appear On Tonight’s Raw

Ryan Satin, WWE Backstage reporter noted on Twitter that a Superstar who has been released from the company could be appearing tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He tweeted: “Hearing [...] Apr 20 - Ryan Satin, WWE Backstage reporter noted on Twitter that a Superstar who has been released from the company could be appearing tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He tweeted: “Hearing [...]

MLW Annnouces New Deal With Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation

Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that it has signed a new deal with the multi-language channel MBC (Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation), which will air episodes of MLW Fusion.&n[...] Apr 20 - Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that it has signed a new deal with the multi-language channel MBC (Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation), which will air episodes of MLW Fusion.&n[...]

Legendary WWF Referee Jack Lotz Passes Away

Legendary referee Jack Lotz has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Lotz originally joined Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) and then went to work for Vince McMahon Jr'[...] Apr 20 - Legendary referee Jack Lotz has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Lotz originally joined Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) and then went to work for Vince McMahon Jr'[...]

New Details Emerge Of Howard Finkel's Health Before His Passing

Tommy Dreamer recently discussed the death of Howard Finkel and his health during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, he revealed that Finkel didn't suffer a stroke but had a rare genetic brain diseas[...] Apr 20 - Tommy Dreamer recently discussed the death of Howard Finkel and his health during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, he revealed that Finkel didn't suffer a stroke but had a rare genetic brain diseas[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstars To Make Announcement During Tonight's Raw

As previously reported, Mike and Maria Kanellis were recently released by WWE. The couple has been very vocal about their release on their social media and has announced they will be making an announ[...] Apr 20 - As previously reported, Mike and Maria Kanellis were recently released by WWE. The couple has been very vocal about their release on their social media and has announced they will be making an announ[...]

CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018)

CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018) This week on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood the Special Event from China (2018) was aired. The episode included... United Tag Team Titles: W[...] Apr 20 - CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018) This week on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood the Special Event from China (2018) was aired. The episode included... United Tag Team Titles: W[...]

Taz On If He Continues To Keep In Touch With Paul Heyman

On AEW Unrestricted Tony Schiavone asked Taz about his relationship with Paul Heyman. Taz praised Heyman and talked about why he left ECW for WWE. "My relationship with Paul, to this day, is still [...] Apr 19 - On AEW Unrestricted Tony Schiavone asked Taz about his relationship with Paul Heyman. Taz praised Heyman and talked about why he left ECW for WWE. "My relationship with Paul, to this day, is still [...]

Jessicka Havok Convinced Kylie Rae To Sign With IMPACT Wrestling

Jessicka Havok is happy Kylie Rae signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling.Rae returned to the promotion for the March television tapings, where it was revealed she had officia[...] Apr 19 - Jessicka Havok is happy Kylie Rae signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling.Rae returned to the promotion for the March television tapings, where it was revealed she had officia[...]