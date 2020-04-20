Mark Henry Remembers Meeting Michael Jordan And Saying "Who The F— Are You?" In 1996

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry recounted meeting former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan for the first time.

“Going to the Olympics in 1996, I was friends with Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, David Robinson. I knew guys on the team personally, so I went to the hotel with Charles and while we’re in the lobby, Michael walks up. It’s not, ‘Hey guys, how are you doing?’ … It was, ‘Who are you?’ I said, ‘Who the f— are you?’ That was the introduction and Charles was like, ‘Whoa!’ It was the principality [of the matter]. You don’t walk up on Mark Henry and act like I’m some kind of peon. I was somebody in this world and maybe I didn’t make the money you made, maybe people don’t know my name, and I don’t sell a billion in shoes, but I’m Mark Henry. If I want to snuff your lights out, I could do it.”

Henry stated that Barkley smoothed it over and the two were fine after that. Michael Jordan even invited him to the All Star game and even his own birthday party. Henry hasn’t talked to him since then.