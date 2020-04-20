The Godfather Claims Vince McMahon Is "Up On The Times" With Marijuana

Charles Wright (The Godfather's real life name) hasn't stopped The Godfather gimmick as he lives in Las Vegas and runs a Gentleman's Club. He talked about what his life in Vegas is like at the moment when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast earlier today.

"I'm still involved in the cannabis business and the adult business. I'm busy man, just busy. I don't watch my TV as I'm always on the run and doing something.

I don't have any products out there but I do a lot of speaking engagements on cannabis and CBD and their benefits. And I'm not afraid to smoke with people either [laughs]. You gotta follow me on Instagram where I'm @TheGodfather but I'm a firm believer in cannabis. It's done nothing but good for me and I'm 58 years old but most people think I'm a lot younger. If you look at a lot of the wrestlers that are my age, they look a lot older because they're drinking and doing pills. At 27 years old, I tried cannabis for the first time and it changed my life for the better. I think it saved me.

To this day I don't take any pain pills and the hardest drug I take is probably an Aleve [laughs]. So, it's worked very well for me and I like speaking about it. I do a lot of cannabis festivals and autograph signings. I'm basically retired but I'm having a lot of fun and staying busy."