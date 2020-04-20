Superstar Recently Released From WWE Could Appear On Tonight’s Raw

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Hearing it’s possible that one of the wrestlers who was released from WWE last week could be making an appearance on RAW tonight.

Drake Maverick Has Announcement Later Tonight?

Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening. Maverick was released by WWE last wee[...] Apr 20 - Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening. Maverick was released by WWE last wee[...]

Reason WWE Brought Liv Morgan Back During The Lana And Bobby Lashley Wedding

WWE reportedly had no major plans for Lana and Liv Morgan when Liv returned to WWE TV during the RAW wedding episode in [...] Apr 20 - WWE reportedly had no major plans for Lana and Liv Morgan when Liv returned to WWE TV during the RAW wedding episode in [...]

Drew Gulak Discusses Feeling Like He Inspired Daniel Bryan

Drew Gulak made an appearance on “After The Bell”. Drew Gulak spoke on feeling like his work in the Cruiserweight Classic inspired D[...] Apr 20 - Drew Gulak made an appearance on “After The Bell”. Drew Gulak spoke on feeling like his work in the Cruiserweight Classic inspired D[...]

Jim Ross Says WWE Missed The Boat On Rusev And AEW Should Sign Rusev

Jim Ross did an episode with AdFreeShows.com and stated WWE "missed" on the now released Rusev, and urges AEW to sign him to a contract. "I think t[...] Apr 20 - Jim Ross did an episode with AdFreeShows.com and stated WWE "missed" on the now released Rusev, and urges AEW to sign him to a contract. "I think t[...]

MLW Annnouces New Deal With Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation

Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that it has signed a new deal with the multi-language channel MBC (Mauritius Broadcasting Corp[...] Apr 20 - Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that it has signed a new deal with the multi-language channel MBC (Mauritius Broadcasting Corp[...]

Legendary WWF Referee Jack Lotz Passes Away

Legendary referee Jack Lotz has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Lotz originally joined Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation [...] Apr 20 - Legendary referee Jack Lotz has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Lotz originally joined Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation [...]

New Details Emerge Of Howard Finkel's Health Before His Passing

Tommy Dreamer recently discussed the death of Howard Finkel and his health during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, he revealed that Finkel didn't s[...] Apr 20 - Tommy Dreamer recently discussed the death of Howard Finkel and his health during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, he revealed that Finkel didn't s[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstars To Make Announcement During Tonight's Raw

As previously reported, Mike and Maria Kanellis were recently released by WWE. The couple has been very vocal about their release on their social med[...] Apr 20 - As previously reported, Mike and Maria Kanellis were recently released by WWE. The couple has been very vocal about their release on their social med[...]

CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018)

CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018) This week on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood the Special Event from China (2018) was aired. [...] Apr 20 - CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018) This week on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood the Special Event from China (2018) was aired. [...]

Taz On If He Continues To Keep In Touch With Paul Heyman

On AEW Unrestricted Tony Schiavone asked Taz about his relationship with Paul Heyman. Taz praised Heyman and talked about why he left ECW for WWE. [...] Apr 19 - On AEW Unrestricted Tony Schiavone asked Taz about his relationship with Paul Heyman. Taz praised Heyman and talked about why he left ECW for WWE. [...]

Jessicka Havok Convinced Kylie Rae To Sign With IMPACT Wrestling

Jessicka Havok is happy Kylie Rae signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling.Rae returned to the promotion for the March television t[...] Apr 19 - Jessicka Havok is happy Kylie Rae signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling.Rae returned to the promotion for the March television t[...]

State Attorney Dave Aronberg Links Trump-McMahon Relationship As To Why WWE Is Considered "Essential Business"

State Attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg appeared on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) recently and was asked to explain why WWE was ruled [...] Apr 19 - State Attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg appeared on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) recently and was asked to explain why WWE was ruled [...]

Eric Bischoff Says That TNA Was A Competitor To WWE Before AEW

Eric Bischoff spoke with Conrad Thompson on the 83 Weeks podcast where he dismissed the notion that AEW is the first to compete with WWE since 20[...] Apr 19 - Eric Bischoff spoke with Conrad Thompson on the 83 Weeks podcast where he dismissed the notion that AEW is the first to compete with WWE since 20[...]

Curt Hawkins Pregnant Wife Liz On His WWE Release

Curt Hawkins' wife, Liz, wrote on her blog yesterday about Hawkins' release from WWE during the coronavirus pandemic. He was among nume[...] Apr 19 - Curt Hawkins' wife, Liz, wrote on her blog yesterday about Hawkins' release from WWE during the coronavirus pandemic. He was among nume[...]

Recently Released WWE NXT Superstar Dan Matha (A.K.A. Dorian Mak) Involved in Serious Car Accident

Former WWE NXT Superstar Dorian Mak (real name Dan Matha) posted the following on Twitter and Instagram: Boy do I have a crazy ass story [...] Apr 19 - Former WWE NXT Superstar Dorian Mak (real name Dan Matha) posted the following on Twitter and Instagram: Boy do I have a crazy ass story [...]

Former WWE Correspondent Cathy Kelley Appears on Netflix's "BlackAF"

Former WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley recently landed a role on the Netflix comedy show BlackAF. Cathy plays the role of an airline stewardess. [...] Apr 19 - Former WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley recently landed a role on the Netflix comedy show BlackAF. Cathy plays the role of an airline stewardess. [...]

Update on the Status of Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

In an update on the status of former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal, it's being reported by Chris Featherstone of[...] Apr 19 - In an update on the status of former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal, it's being reported by Chris Featherstone of[...]

Dustin Rhodes Says He Will Retire If He Does Not Beat Kip Sabian on AEW Dynamite

Dustin Rhodes has announced that if he does not defeat Kip Sabian on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in the TNT Championship tournament, he w[...] Apr 19 - Dustin Rhodes has announced that if he does not defeat Kip Sabian on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in the TNT Championship tournament, he w[...]

Friday's WWE SmackDown Draws Low Viewership

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.192 million viewers, according to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Ob[...] Apr 19 - Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.192 million viewers, according to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Ob[...]

Steve Austin Remembers WWE Hall Of Famer Howard Finkel

Steve Austin posted the following on Instagram in regards to the recent death of WWE Hall Of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel: "I always told [...] Apr 19 - Steve Austin posted the following on Instagram in regards to the recent death of WWE Hall Of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel: "I always told [...]

AJ Styles Comments On Whether WWE Should Be Considered An 'Essential Business'

During a Mixer video, AJ Styles discussed whether WWE should be considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that he [...] Apr 19 - During a Mixer video, AJ Styles discussed whether WWE should be considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that he [...]

AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman Says He Might Need Surgery

All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed on Twitter that he might be in need of surgery: My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking lik[...] Apr 19 - All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed on Twitter that he might be in need of surgery: My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking lik[...]

Indie Wrestler Jay Hunter Released From Promotions After Posting Racist TikTok Video

Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.Jeffrey Hume (Jay H[...] Apr 18 - Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.Jeffrey Hume (Jay H[...]