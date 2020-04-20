Superstar Recently Released From WWE Could Appear On Tonight’s Raw
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2020
Ryan Satin, WWE Backstage reporter noted on Twitter that a Superstar who has been released from the company could be appearing tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
He tweeted: “Hearing it’s possible that one of the wrestlers who was released from WWE last week could be making an appearance on RAW tonight.”
