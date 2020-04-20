WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

(A Wrestlr.Social Network)

RSS Feed

 

 

MLW Annnouces New Deal With Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2020

MLW Annnouces New Deal With Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation

Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that it has signed a new deal with the multi-language channel MBC (Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation), which will air episodes of MLW Fusion. 

MLW inks deal for MLW FUSION to air on MBC
Flagship series to broadcast on Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation

New York – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a television distribution agreement with MBC, the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation.

The pact will see MLW’s weekly flagship series, MLW FUSION, join the network’s line-up this spring.

Founded in 1964, MBC is a national network broadcasting programming in 12 languages, notably French, Creole, English, Hindi, Urdu, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Marathi, Mandarin/Cantonese and Hakka. MBC provides 17 television channels in Mauritius, 4 in Rodrigues and 2 in Agaléga.

The distribution agreement with MBC follows MLW’s recent distribution deals in the Middle East, Poland and France.

About Major League Wrestling
Major League Wrestling (MLW) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, The Dynasty, Low Ki, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

Tags: #mlw #major league wrestling
https://wrestlr.me/62801/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 20
Drake Maverick Has Announcement Later Tonight?
Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening. Maverick was released by WWE last wee[...]
Apr 20 - Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening. Maverick was released by WWE last wee[...]
Apr 20
Reason WWE Brought Liv Morgan Back During The Lana And Bobby Lashley Wedding
WWE reportedly had no major plans for Lana and Liv Morgan when Liv returned to WWE TV during the RAW wedding episode in [...]
Apr 20 - WWE reportedly had no major plans for Lana and Liv Morgan when Liv returned to WWE TV during the RAW wedding episode in [...]
Apr 20
Drew Gulak Discusses Feeling Like He Inspired Daniel Bryan
Drew Gulak made an appearance on “After The Bell”.  Drew Gulak spoke on feeling like his work in the Cruiserweight Classic inspired D[...]
Apr 20 - Drew Gulak made an appearance on “After The Bell”.  Drew Gulak spoke on feeling like his work in the Cruiserweight Classic inspired D[...]
Apr 20
Jim Ross Says WWE Missed The Boat On Rusev And AEW Should Sign Rusev
Jim Ross did an episode with AdFreeShows.com and stated WWE "missed" on the now released Rusev, and urges AEW to sign him to a contract. "I think t[...]
Apr 20 - Jim Ross did an episode with AdFreeShows.com and stated WWE "missed" on the now released Rusev, and urges AEW to sign him to a contract. "I think t[...]
Apr 20
Superstar Recently Released From WWE Could Appear On Tonight’s Raw
Ryan Satin, WWE Backstage reporter noted on Twitter that a Superstar who has been released from the company could be appearing tonight’s episode[...]
Apr 20 - Ryan Satin, WWE Backstage reporter noted on Twitter that a Superstar who has been released from the company could be appearing tonight’s episode[...]
Apr 20
MLW Annnouces New Deal With Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation
Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that it has signed a new deal with the multi-language channel MBC (Mauritius Broadcasting Corp[...]
Apr 20 - Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that it has signed a new deal with the multi-language channel MBC (Mauritius Broadcasting Corp[...]

Apr 20
Legendary WWF Referee Jack Lotz Passes Away
Legendary referee Jack Lotz has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Lotz originally joined Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation [...]
Apr 20 - Legendary referee Jack Lotz has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Lotz originally joined Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation [...]
Apr 20
New Details Emerge Of Howard Finkel's Health Before His Passing
Tommy Dreamer recently discussed the death of Howard Finkel and his health during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, he revealed that Finkel didn't s[...]
Apr 20 - Tommy Dreamer recently discussed the death of Howard Finkel and his health during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, he revealed that Finkel didn't s[...]
Apr 20
Recently Released WWE Superstars To Make Announcement During Tonight's Raw
As previously reported, Mike and Maria Kanellis were recently released by WWE. The couple has been very vocal about their release on their social med[...]
Apr 20 - As previously reported, Mike and Maria Kanellis were recently released by WWE. The couple has been very vocal about their release on their social med[...]
Apr 20
CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018)
CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018) This week on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood the Special Event from China (2018) was aired. [...]
Apr 20 - CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018) This week on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood the Special Event from China (2018) was aired. [...]
Apr 19
Taz On If He Continues To Keep In Touch With Paul Heyman
On AEW Unrestricted Tony Schiavone asked Taz about his relationship with Paul Heyman. Taz praised Heyman and talked about why he left ECW for WWE. [...]
Apr 19 - On AEW Unrestricted Tony Schiavone asked Taz about his relationship with Paul Heyman. Taz praised Heyman and talked about why he left ECW for WWE. [...]

Apr 19
Jessicka Havok Convinced Kylie Rae To Sign With IMPACT Wrestling
Jessicka Havok is happy Kylie Rae signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling.Rae returned to the promotion for the March television t[...]
Apr 19 - Jessicka Havok is happy Kylie Rae signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling.Rae returned to the promotion for the March television t[...]
Apr 19
State Attorney Dave Aronberg Links Trump-McMahon Relationship As To Why WWE Is Considered "Essential Business"
State Attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg appeared on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) recently and was asked to explain why WWE was ruled [...]
Apr 19 - State Attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg appeared on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) recently and was asked to explain why WWE was ruled [...]
Apr 19
Eric Bischoff Says That TNA Was A Competitor To WWE Before AEW
Eric Bischoff spoke with Conrad Thompson on the 83 Weeks podcast where he dismissed the notion that AEW is the first to compete with WWE since 20[...]
Apr 19 - Eric Bischoff spoke with Conrad Thompson on the 83 Weeks podcast where he dismissed the notion that AEW is the first to compete with WWE since 20[...]
Apr 19
Curt Hawkins Pregnant Wife Liz On His WWE Release
Curt Hawkins' wife, Liz, wrote on her blog yesterday about Hawkins' release from WWE during the coronavirus pandemic. He was among nume[...]
Apr 19 - Curt Hawkins' wife, Liz, wrote on her blog yesterday about Hawkins' release from WWE during the coronavirus pandemic. He was among nume[...]
Apr 19
Recently Released WWE NXT Superstar Dan Matha (A.K.A. Dorian Mak) Involved in Serious Car Accident
Former WWE NXT Superstar Dorian Mak (real name Dan Matha) posted the following on Twitter and Instagram: Boy do I have a crazy ass story [...]
Apr 19 - Former WWE NXT Superstar Dorian Mak (real name Dan Matha) posted the following on Twitter and Instagram: Boy do I have a crazy ass story [...]
Apr 19
Former WWE Correspondent Cathy Kelley Appears on Netflix's "BlackAF"
Former WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley recently landed a role on the Netflix comedy show BlackAF. Cathy plays the role of an airline stewardess. [...]
Apr 19 - Former WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley recently landed a role on the Netflix comedy show BlackAF. Cathy plays the role of an airline stewardess. [...]
Apr 19
Update on the Status of Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal
In an update on the status of former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal, it's being reported by Chris Featherstone of[...]
Apr 19 - In an update on the status of former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal, it's being reported by Chris Featherstone of[...]
Apr 19
Dustin Rhodes Says He Will Retire If He Does Not Beat Kip Sabian on AEW Dynamite
Dustin Rhodes has announced that if he does not defeat Kip Sabian on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in the TNT Championship tournament, he w[...]
Apr 19 - Dustin Rhodes has announced that if he does not defeat Kip Sabian on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in the TNT Championship tournament, he w[...]
Apr 19
Friday's WWE SmackDown Draws Low Viewership
Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.192 million viewers, according to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Ob[...]
Apr 19 - Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.192 million viewers, according to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Ob[...]
Apr 19
Steve Austin Remembers WWE Hall Of Famer Howard Finkel
Steve Austin posted the following on Instagram in regards to the recent death of WWE Hall Of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel: "I always told [...]
Apr 19 - Steve Austin posted the following on Instagram in regards to the recent death of WWE Hall Of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel: "I always told [...]
Apr 19
AJ Styles Comments On Whether WWE Should Be Considered An 'Essential Business'
During a Mixer video, AJ Styles discussed whether WWE should be considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that he [...]
Apr 19 - During a Mixer video, AJ Styles discussed whether WWE should be considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that he [...]
Apr 19
AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman Says He Might Need Surgery
All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed on Twitter that he might be in need of surgery: My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking lik[...]
Apr 19 - All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed on Twitter that he might be in need of surgery: My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking lik[...]
Apr 18
Indie Wrestler Jay Hunter Released From Promotions After Posting Racist TikTok Video
Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.Jeffrey Hume (Jay H[...]
Apr 18 - Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.Jeffrey Hume (Jay H[...]
Apr 18
Former NWA & WWC Star Dick Steinborn Passes Away At Age 86
Dick Steinborn, who won several titles across various NWA territories as well as WWC, passed away at the age of 86. Steinborn wrestled for more than [...]
Apr 18 - Dick Steinborn, who won several titles across various NWA territories as well as WWC, passed away at the age of 86. Steinborn wrestled for more than [...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π