MLW Annnouces New Deal With Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation

Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that it has signed a new deal with the multi-language channel MBC (Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation), which will air episodes of MLW Fusion.

The pact will see MLW’s weekly flagship series, MLW FUSION, join the network’s line-up this spring.

Founded in 1964, MBC is a national network broadcasting programming in 12 languages, notably French, Creole, English, Hindi, Urdu, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Marathi, Mandarin/Cantonese and Hakka. MBC provides 17 television channels in Mauritius, 4 in Rodrigues and 2 in Agaléga.

The distribution agreement with MBC follows MLW’s recent distribution deals in the Middle East, Poland and France.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, The Dynasty, Low Ki, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.