WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

(A Wrestlr.Social Network)

RSS Feed

 

 

Legendary WWF Referee Jack Lotz Passes Away

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2020

Legendary WWF Referee Jack Lotz Passes Away

Legendary referee Jack Lotz has sadly passed away at the age of 86.

Lotz originally joined Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) and then went to work for Vince McMahon Jr's World Wrestling Federation.

He worked the first three WrestleMania's with his biggest match taking place on January 23rd, 1984 when he refereed the match between Iron Sheik and Hulk Hogan that saw Hogan win the title.

In other work, Lotz was a stunt man and actor in Hollywood, playing a referee in the classic Raging Bull and doing stunts for The Sopranos, The Seige, and Analyze.

We send out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Lotz's family and friends.

Tags: #wwe #jack lotz
https://wrestlr.me/62800/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 20
Drake Maverick Has Announcement Later Tonight?
Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening. Maverick was released by WWE last week and took to Twitter today and teased that he wil[...]
Apr 20 - Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening. Maverick was released by WWE last week and took to Twitter today and teased that he wil[...]
Apr 20
Reason WWE Brought Liv Morgan Back During The Lana And Bobby Lashley Wedding
WWE reportedly had no major plans for Lana and Liv Morgan when Liv returned to WWE TV during the RAW wedding episode in late December. Speculation was running on what WW[...]
Apr 20 - WWE reportedly had no major plans for Lana and Liv Morgan when Liv returned to WWE TV during the RAW wedding episode in late December. Speculation was running on what WW[...]
Apr 20
Drew Gulak Discusses Feeling Like He Inspired Daniel Bryan
Drew Gulak made an appearance on “After The Bell”.  Drew Gulak spoke on feeling like his work in the Cruiserweight Classic inspired Daniel Bryan. Here’s what he had to say: "[...]
Apr 20 - Drew Gulak made an appearance on “After The Bell”.  Drew Gulak spoke on feeling like his work in the Cruiserweight Classic inspired Daniel Bryan. Here’s what he had to say: "[...]
Apr 20
Jim Ross Says WWE Missed The Boat On Rusev And AEW Should Sign Rusev
Jim Ross did an episode with AdFreeShows.com and stated WWE "missed" on the now released Rusev, and urges AEW to sign him to a contract. "I think that Rusev is the kind of guy that you can bring in[...]
Apr 20 - Jim Ross did an episode with AdFreeShows.com and stated WWE "missed" on the now released Rusev, and urges AEW to sign him to a contract. "I think that Rusev is the kind of guy that you can bring in[...]
Apr 20
Superstar Recently Released From WWE Could Appear On Tonight’s Raw
Ryan Satin, WWE Backstage reporter noted on Twitter that a Superstar who has been released from the company could be appearing tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He tweeted: “Hearing [...]
Apr 20 - Ryan Satin, WWE Backstage reporter noted on Twitter that a Superstar who has been released from the company could be appearing tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He tweeted: “Hearing [...]
Apr 20
MLW Annnouces New Deal With Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation
Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that it has signed a new deal with the multi-language channel MBC (Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation), which will air episodes of MLW Fusion.&n[...]
Apr 20 - Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that it has signed a new deal with the multi-language channel MBC (Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation), which will air episodes of MLW Fusion.&n[...]

Apr 20
Legendary WWF Referee Jack Lotz Passes Away
Legendary referee Jack Lotz has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Lotz originally joined Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) and then went to work for Vince McMahon Jr'[...]
Apr 20 - Legendary referee Jack Lotz has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Lotz originally joined Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) and then went to work for Vince McMahon Jr'[...]
Apr 20
New Details Emerge Of Howard Finkel's Health Before His Passing
Tommy Dreamer recently discussed the death of Howard Finkel and his health during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, he revealed that Finkel didn't suffer a stroke but had a rare genetic brain diseas[...]
Apr 20 - Tommy Dreamer recently discussed the death of Howard Finkel and his health during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, he revealed that Finkel didn't suffer a stroke but had a rare genetic brain diseas[...]
Apr 20
Recently Released WWE Superstars To Make Announcement During Tonight's Raw
As previously reported, Mike and Maria Kanellis were recently released by WWE. The couple has been very vocal about their release on their social media and has announced they will be making an announ[...]
Apr 20 - As previously reported, Mike and Maria Kanellis were recently released by WWE. The couple has been very vocal about their release on their social media and has announced they will be making an announ[...]
Apr 20
CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018)
CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018) This week on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood the Special Event from China (2018) was aired. The episode included... United Tag Team Titles: W[...]
Apr 20 - CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018) This week on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood the Special Event from China (2018) was aired. The episode included... United Tag Team Titles: W[...]
Apr 19
Taz On If He Continues To Keep In Touch With Paul Heyman
On AEW Unrestricted Tony Schiavone asked Taz about his relationship with Paul Heyman. Taz praised Heyman and talked about why he left ECW for WWE. "My relationship with Paul, to this day, is still [...]
Apr 19 - On AEW Unrestricted Tony Schiavone asked Taz about his relationship with Paul Heyman. Taz praised Heyman and talked about why he left ECW for WWE. "My relationship with Paul, to this day, is still [...]

Apr 19
Jessicka Havok Convinced Kylie Rae To Sign With IMPACT Wrestling
Jessicka Havok is happy Kylie Rae signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling.Rae returned to the promotion for the March television tapings, where it was revealed she had officia[...]
Apr 19 - Jessicka Havok is happy Kylie Rae signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling.Rae returned to the promotion for the March television tapings, where it was revealed she had officia[...]
Apr 19
State Attorney Dave Aronberg Links Trump-McMahon Relationship As To Why WWE Is Considered "Essential Business"
State Attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg appeared on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) recently and was asked to explain why WWE was ruled an essential business by the state of Florida. [...]
Apr 19 - State Attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg appeared on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) recently and was asked to explain why WWE was ruled an essential business by the state of Florida. [...]
Apr 19
Eric Bischoff Says That TNA Was A Competitor To WWE Before AEW
Eric Bischoff spoke with Conrad Thompson on the 83 Weeks podcast where he dismissed the notion that AEW is the first to compete with WWE since 2002. "Times are interesting, aren't they? Now yo[...]
Apr 19 - Eric Bischoff spoke with Conrad Thompson on the 83 Weeks podcast where he dismissed the notion that AEW is the first to compete with WWE since 2002. "Times are interesting, aren't they? Now yo[...]
Apr 19
Curt Hawkins Pregnant Wife Liz On His WWE Release
Curt Hawkins' wife, Liz, wrote on her blog yesterday about Hawkins' release from WWE during the coronavirus pandemic. He was among numerous WWE and NXT talent that were releas[...]
Apr 19 - Curt Hawkins' wife, Liz, wrote on her blog yesterday about Hawkins' release from WWE during the coronavirus pandemic. He was among numerous WWE and NXT talent that were releas[...]
Apr 19
Recently Released WWE NXT Superstar Dan Matha (A.K.A. Dorian Mak) Involved in Serious Car Accident
Former WWE NXT Superstar Dorian Mak (real name Dan Matha) posted the following on Twitter and Instagram: Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of you. From the world getting locked [...]
Apr 19 - Former WWE NXT Superstar Dorian Mak (real name Dan Matha) posted the following on Twitter and Instagram: Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of you. From the world getting locked [...]
Apr 19
Former WWE Correspondent Cathy Kelley Appears on Netflix's "BlackAF"
Former WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley recently landed a role on the Netflix comedy show BlackAF. Cathy plays the role of an airline stewardess. really just trying not to freak out that i was i[...]
Apr 19 - Former WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley recently landed a role on the Netflix comedy show BlackAF. Cathy plays the role of an airline stewardess. really just trying not to freak out that i was i[...]
Apr 19
Update on the Status of Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal
In an update on the status of former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal, it's being reported by Chris Featherstone of WrestlingRumors.net that "The Modern-Day Maharaja[...]
Apr 19 - In an update on the status of former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal, it's being reported by Chris Featherstone of WrestlingRumors.net that "The Modern-Day Maharaja[...]
Apr 19
Dustin Rhodes Says He Will Retire If He Does Not Beat Kip Sabian on AEW Dynamite
Dustin Rhodes has announced that if he does not defeat Kip Sabian on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in the TNT Championship tournament, he will retire from in-ring competition. Shocking c[...]
Apr 19 - Dustin Rhodes has announced that if he does not defeat Kip Sabian on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in the TNT Championship tournament, he will retire from in-ring competition. Shocking c[...]
Apr 19
Friday's WWE SmackDown Draws Low Viewership
Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.192 million viewers, according to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is a 4.9% decrease from l[...]
Apr 19 - Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.192 million viewers, according to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is a 4.9% decrease from l[...]
Apr 19
Steve Austin Remembers WWE Hall Of Famer Howard Finkel
Steve Austin posted the following on Instagram in regards to the recent death of WWE Hall Of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel: "I always told Howard I knew I had arrived in the Big [...]
Apr 19 - Steve Austin posted the following on Instagram in regards to the recent death of WWE Hall Of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel: "I always told Howard I knew I had arrived in the Big [...]
Apr 19
AJ Styles Comments On Whether WWE Should Be Considered An 'Essential Business'
During a Mixer video, AJ Styles discussed whether WWE should be considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that he isn’t sure but that he wants to work and ent[...]
Apr 19 - During a Mixer video, AJ Styles discussed whether WWE should be considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that he isn’t sure but that he wants to work and ent[...]
Apr 19
AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman Says He Might Need Surgery
All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed on Twitter that he might be in need of surgery: My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking like I Might need surgery. I’m genuinely trying[...]
Apr 19 - All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed on Twitter that he might be in need of surgery: My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking like I Might need surgery. I’m genuinely trying[...]
Apr 18
Indie Wrestler Jay Hunter Released From Promotions After Posting Racist TikTok Video
Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.Jeffrey Hume (Jay Hunter's real name) filmed a video with fellow high[...]
Apr 18 - Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.Jeffrey Hume (Jay Hunter's real name) filmed a video with fellow high[...]
Apr 18
Former NWA & WWC Star Dick Steinborn Passes Away At Age 86
Dick Steinborn, who won several titles across various NWA territories as well as WWC, passed away at the age of 86. Steinborn wrestled for more than 30 years, traveling the world and competing agains[...]
Apr 18 - Dick Steinborn, who won several titles across various NWA territories as well as WWC, passed away at the age of 86. Steinborn wrestled for more than 30 years, traveling the world and competing agains[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π