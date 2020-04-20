Recently Released WWE Superstars To Make Announcement During Tonight's Raw
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2020
As previously reported, Mike and Maria Kanellis were recently released by WWE.
The couple has been very vocal about their release on their social media and has announced they will be making an announcement during tonight's Monday Night Raw.
"Tonight during Raw! Mike and I will be making an announcement!! #NonEssentialWrestlers #NonEssentialFamily #QuarantineLife #mondaythoughts"
What do you think the announcement will be?
